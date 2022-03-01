Manhart Gives Its Custom M2 Competition The Powerful Specs BMW Didn't Dare

Ford is splitting its business in two, creating a new division called Ford Model e for its electric vehicles while maintaining its internal-combustion operations as Ford Blue. The announcement follows some high-profile launches of Ford EVs over the past 12-18 months, including the Mustang Mach-E electric crossover, the e-Transit electric cargo van, and the fast-approaching F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. Despite some initial skepticism, the response to those vehicles has been generally glowing. Some enthusiasts may have criticized the decision to apply the Mustang name to an all-electric SUV, but that hasn't stopped positive reviews and strong sales for the model. As for the F-150 Lightning, reservations in the hundreds of thousands have forced Ford to accelerate production plans, significantly increasing them compared to the original roadmap for the truck.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO