Aquatec Wins Best Small Company Award

The perenially best-selling Ford F-150 and Ford Super Duty have racked up plenty of accolades in recent months, including Vincentric’s 2022 Best CPO Value in America Award, while the F-150 finished out 2021 as the most considered pickup in the U.S., third in its segment in J.D. Power’s 2022 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS), and was the fourth most leased vehicle in Q4 of 2021. The Super Duty, on the other hand, was the third most considered truck in Q4, while the F-250 won a 2022 Best CPO Value Award in the 3/4 ton truck segment. Now, the 2022 Ford F-Series lineup continues to add to its trophy case as it has also earned a Kelley Blue Book 2022 Best Resale Value Award.

BUYING CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO