Business

Aquatec Wins Best Small Company Award

ecomagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAquatec has taken the Best Small Company award home to Basingstoke after receiving the accolade at the awards ceremony, organised by the Global Underwater Hub on February 23, 2022, at P&J Live in Aberdeen. The Subsea Expo...

www.ecomagazine.com

