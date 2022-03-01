ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

BAND-MAID US Tour 2022’s show in a city near you – presale password

tmpresale.com
 2 days ago

The BAND-MAID US Tour 2022 pre-sale password has been posted: While this official pre-sale opportunity exists, you can get tickets for BAND-MAID US Tour 2022 before the public onsale. If you don’t acquire your tickets to BAND-MAID US Tour 2022’s show in a city near you during this presale...

www.tmpresale.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Eddie Vedder Postpones Solo Tour Dates Following COVID Cases Within Touring Camp

Eddie Vedder has postponed two California dates on his solo tour after several people within his touring crew tested positive for COVID-19. The Pearl Jam singer revealed on social media that shows scheduled for Feb. 15 at the Magnolia in San Diego and Feb. 17 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles were being postponed to later dates in February. The Los Angeles show has been rescheduled for Feb. 25 and San Diego for Feb. 27, according to Pearl Jam’s official website.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Band Maid#San Francisco#Wa#House Of Blues San Diego#Theatre Of Living Arts#Citizens#Ma Artist#Presale Passwords
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch Billy Joel Honor Gary Brooker With Procol Harum Cover

Billy Joel honored the memory of Procol Harum co-founder Gary Brooker during his performance on Saturday, Feb. 26. “A great singer and piano player just passed away,” Joel noted from the stage during his concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. “Gary Brooker from Procol Harum. He was a big hero of mine. This was a song that came out during the summer of love.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Idaho Statesman

This band’s first album sold 5 million copies. You’ll hear it all at outdoor Boise show

If you love dancing at outdoor concerts, prepare to “Shake Your Money Maker.”. The Idaho Botanical Garden’s Outlaw Field just revealed two more summer shows. The Black Crowes will headline Tuesday, Aug. 16. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Ticketmaster.com for $62.50 standard general admission, $57.50 Garden member, $125 suite. There’s also a presale for Garden members that starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23.
BOISE, ID
SFGate

Metallica Plot Two Summer Stadium Shows for 2022

Metallica announced a pair of summer stadium shows — their only for 2022 — set to take place this August. The first of the two gigs will be held Aug. 11 at, Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York, while three days later, Aug. 14, Metallica will headline PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (Metallica last played Highmark and PNC Park 30 years ago, hitting the two venues back-to-back on July 25 and 26, 1992). Both gigs will feature support from Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Austin Chronicle

Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week

Head-down, relentless groove, acid-squelching tech and minimal house are all Anthea Nzekwu hallmarks. The globe-hopping, UK-born DJ built notable bona fides at Phonica Records, a London shop that networked the budding tech house aficionado with producers she'd collaborate with (Astral Travel is Anthea and American producer Oshana) and helm labels with. In addition to A&Ring for Berlin's Broquade Records, Anthea gathers like-minded house heads on her own Partisan imprint. A Black woman jockey in a sea of white men, she's an exception to the usual face behind the decks, carving her own space from sets distinguished by the old-fashioned DJ currency: great tracks. From ticking, bubbling tech house to curation for work spanning classic house, cyber tropical, breaks, and elements of industrial, Anthea seamlessly mixes a lyric- free workout soundtrack. Austin-based label Ubiyu hosts an intimate, late-night shindig for marathon party people – or at least those who can hang on until 4am. – Christina Garcia.
AUSTIN, TX
Bakersfield Californian

Dwight Yoakam to play Fox Theater on May 1

After livestreaming performances in a partnership with the Fox Theater last spring, country legend Dwight Yoakam will be live and in person this May at the downtown venue. Last March, Yoakam and his full band performed three albums — "Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc.," "Hillbilly Deluxe" and "Buenas Noches From a Lonely Room" — on three dates for his "One Time Live" series.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Rolling Stone

The Who Announce Dates for 2022 North American Tour

The Who are heading back to North America in late April for an extensive tour that will keep them on the road through early November. They will once again be joined by local orchestras at every stop for an evening of music heavy on classics from Tommy, Quadrophenia, Who’s Next, and their 2019 LP Who in addition to selections from their other albums. Some of the shows were originally booked for 2019 and delayed because Roger Daltrey was suffering from a vocal ailment, while others were scheduled for 2020 and postponed due to the pandemic. They have added several shows to...
MUSIC
NME

LCD Soundsystem announce anniversary residency in London

LCD Soundsystem have announced details of a London residency this summer at the O2 Academy Brixton. It’s being held to celebrate the “platinum” 20th anniversary of the first time they performed live in London in 2002 at Arthur Baker’s ‘Return To New York’ and Erol Alkan‘s ‘Trash’ parties.
MUSIC
NME

Midnight Oil announce London show as part of ‘Resist’ tour

Midnight Oil have announced a London show as part of their ‘Resist’ tour, which kicked off at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Australia last week. The tour, which is reported to be the band’s last, sees them playing dates Australia in February, March and April, before heading to New Zealand in May.
MUSIC
Syracuse.com

More concerts in Upstate NY: OneRepublic, Greta Van Fleet, CHVRCHES

The Upstate New York concert calendar continues to add shows. OneRepublic will perform at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on Friday, July 15. Special guest NEEDTOBREATHE will open the concert at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. OneRepublic, led by Grammy-winning...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy