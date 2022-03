Will Diana (Teresa Palmer) and Matthew (Matthew Goode) have a happily ever after as A Discovery of Witches comes to an end? Well, first, she has to find him. In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the series finale, releasing on Sundance Now, Shudder, and AMC+ on Saturday, February 19, it looks like she does. After hearing the heartbeats of two vampires, including a weak one, Diana and the others head downstairs and find a scene straight out of a horror movie. With the lights above flickering, they see a severely injured Matthew — choose whether or not you want to look closely at his chest — strapped to a metal table.

