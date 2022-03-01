ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Target rides traffic boost to 19th straight quarter of growth

By Ben Unglesbee
grocerydive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith fourth quarter traffic up 8.1%, Target posted its 19th straight quarter of comparable sales increases. At a meeting with investors, CEO Brian Cornell held up the retailer's growth and other data points as "proof our strategy is working." For Q4, comps rose 8.9% on top of more than...

