Blondie/The Damned announce more US shows

John 5 is set to embark on a 30-stop US tour in support of his latest solo album, Sinner. Commencing April 19 at The Dip in Redding, California, the trek will make stops in Las Vegas, San Diego, Austin, Dallas and more, before wrapping up with three shows at The Iridium in New York on July 9, 10 and 11.
SCIENTISTS have warned that an earthquake equal to hundreds of atomic bombs could hit California at any moment. A study by the United States Geological Survey focused on the San Francisco Bay Area Hayward Fault outlines how the region would be affected by a magnitude 7.0 earthquake. The Hayward Fault,...
“The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman. The most unprotected person in America is the Black woman. The most neglected person in America is the Black woman.” This popular quote from Malcolm X, first spoken in 1962, continues to be a harsh truth in today's society.
Charli XCX has shared a new video for her recent Crash single “Beg For You,” which features a guest appearance from Rina Sawayama. Check it out below. Charli released the song “Good Ones” in September, with Perfume Genius remixing it at the end of the year. The rest of the album arrives on March 18. Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens join her on the latest Crash single “New Shapes.” The trio had been slated to perform “New Shapes” on Saturday Night Live in December, but it was scrapped due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Mark Lanegan, the lead singer of Seattle’s Screaming Trees and a former member of Queens of the Stone Age, has died, according to a tweet from his personal Twitter account. He was 57. Born in Ellensburg, Lanegan said he was abusing alcohol by the age of 12 and was...
Wolf Van Halen once went to his father, rock legend Eddie Van Halen, for his opinion about joining another rock band. “That was a funny thing. I was hanging out in New Jersey with my friends from Sevendust while they were recording ‘Black Out the Sun’ and I got a call from Mark Tremonti,” Wolf said in a recent interview. “They didn’t have a bass player and heard that I was in New Jersey and they were in New York. He asked ‘Hey, do you wanna come on tour?’ I [hung] up and called my dad and I was like ‘Hey pop, is it cool if I do this?’ He was like ‘Yeah, go do it. It will be a good time.’”
Syl Johnson, the blues, funk and soul singer whose work was much sampled in US hip-hop, has died aged 85. No cause of death was announced by his family, who said of Johnson: “He lived his life as a singer, musician and entrepreneur who loved black music … A fiery, fierce, fighter, always standing for the pursuit of justice as it related to his music and sound, he will truly be missed by all who crossed his path.”
Several months after issuing a warning to people buying jewelry, Lil Durk is now addressing those who shame rappers for rocking items that are fake. The Chicago rapper took to Instagram to tell people that rappers or athletes shouldn’t be the ones blamed for having bogus jewelry. “Don’t blame...
Click here to read the full article. Metallica’s first-ever recording, “Hit the Lights,” will be available on vinyl for the first time since 1984 this spring. Record label Metal Blade will reissue its seminal Metal Massacre compilation — which contained “Hit the Lights” — to mark its 40th anniversary, April 22.
The reissue will feature the release’s original track list, including Ratt’s “Tell the World” and Steeler’s “Cold Day in Hell,” both of which were omitted from later pressings. The version of Metallica’s “Hit the Lights” on the comp comes from the second pressing of Metal Massacre, and it features a...
Playing in non-standard tunings has become Goo Goo Dolls guitarist John Rzeznik’s modus operandi. But what sets Rzeznik apart from other guitarists is the fact that he’s developed a unique set of tunings that are far from the norm. Since the band formed in the mid-'80s in Buffalo,...
Blondie has just rolled out a 10-date summer tour with legendary punk rockers, the Damned. As it stands now, the bands will kick things off on August 12th at Mashantucket, Connecticut's Grand Theater and wrap things up on August 27th in Chicago at the Chicago Theatre. Debbie Harry says that...
Xtassy of the famed Dominican production duo A&X (Alcover and Xtassy) has passed away at the age of 37; at press time Billboard could not confirm his cause of death. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by his longtime colleague Alcover (real name: Milton Restituyo) on Instagram around midnight on Friday (Feb. 4).
It has been reported that Donny Gerrard, the lead singer of the soul band Skylark, passed away at the age of 75. His niece, Kimberly Christian, has confirmed his death in a Facebook post, saying, "My uncle, Donny Gerrard. Words cannot express my grief at this time. Rest peacefully." The...
Volbeat and Ghost, along with Twin Temple, are going to be rocking the Don Haskins Center soon. If you are plan on attending any event at the Don Haskins Center, there are some things you're going to want to know. In the past few months I've been to a few events at the Don and, after a year of no events, there are some things I've learned that will probably help you out. Here are three things to keep in mind when you're heading out to the Don.
The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
Netflix has been robbed for the second time in a matter of days after thieves broke into two of the streaming service’s sets mid-production and stole upwards of $500k in props and equipment. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the first incident took place on Thursday during production for The...
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Members of a reggae band sued Dua Lipa Tuesday, alleging in Los Angeles federal court that the Grammy Award-winning singer and her team ripped off one of the group’s songs as the basis for her international hit “Levitating.”
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 29: Dua Lipa attends The Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall on November 29, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Florida band Artikal Sound System alleges that “Levitating” is a knockoff of their 2017 track “Live Your Life,” according to the lawsuit, which names Los Angeles-based Warner Records among defendants.
“Levitating” was...
Roxy Music have announced a vinyl reissue campaign for all eight of their albums, and it begins on April 1 with their self-titled debut and follow-up For Your Pleasure. The versions on the reissues, released via Virgin/UMe, were mastered in half-speed at Abbey Road Studios by the engineer Miles Showell.
A notebook containing Sir Paul McCartney's handwritten lyrics for 'Hey Jude' has been donated to a museum by Davinia Taylor. The former 'Hollyoaks' star was given the special pad - which belonged to The Beatles' former bodyguard Mal Evans - for her 21st birthday by her dad Alan Murphy. She...
Comments / 0