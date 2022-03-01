ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Blondie/The Damned announce more US shows

Punknews.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlondie have announced additional US tour dates for this summer with The...

www.punknews.org

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

John 5 announces mammoth US tour in support of his latest solo album, Sinner

John 5 is set to embark on a 30-stop US tour in support of his latest solo album, Sinner. Commencing April 19 at The Dip in Redding, California, the trek will make stops in Las Vegas, San Diego, Austin, Dallas and more, before wrapping up with three shows at The Iridium in New York on July 9, 10 and 11.
REDDING, CA
Pitchfork

Charli XCX Shares New Video for “Beg for You”: Watch

Charli XCX has shared a new video for her recent Crash single “Beg For You,” which features a guest appearance from Rina Sawayama. Check it out below. Charli released the song “Good Ones” in September, with Perfume Genius remixing it at the end of the year. The rest of the album arrives on March 18. Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens join her on the latest Crash single “New Shapes.” The trio had been slated to perform “New Shapes” on Saturday Night Live in December, but it was scrapped due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New York State
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Asked Father’s Permission to Join One Rock Band

Wolf Van Halen once went to his father, rock legend Eddie Van Halen, for his opinion about joining another rock band. “That was a funny thing. I was hanging out in New Jersey with my friends from Sevendust while they were recording ‘Black Out the Sun’ and I got a call from Mark Tremonti,” Wolf said in a recent interview. “They didn’t have a bass player and heard that I was in New Jersey and they were in New York. He asked ‘Hey, do you wanna come on tour?’ I [hung] up and called my dad and I was like ‘Hey pop, is it cool if I do this?’ He was like ‘Yeah, go do it. It will be a good time.’”
MUSIC
The Guardian

Syl Johnson, much-sampled blues, funk and soul singer, dies aged 85

Syl Johnson, the blues, funk and soul singer whose work was much sampled in US hip-hop, has died aged 85. No cause of death was announced by his family, who said of Johnson: “He lived his life as a singer, musician and entrepreneur who loved black music … A fiery, fierce, fighter, always standing for the pursuit of justice as it related to his music and sound, he will truly be missed by all who crossed his path.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rolling Stone

Metallica’s Rare First Recording With Dave Mustaine to Be Reissued on Vinyl

Click here to read the full article. Metallica’s first-ever recording, “Hit the Lights,” will be available on vinyl for the first time since 1984 this spring. Record label Metal Blade will reissue its seminal Metal Massacre compilation — which contained “Hit the Lights” — to mark its 40th anniversary, April 22. The reissue will feature the release’s original track list, including Ratt’s “Tell the World” and Steeler’s “Cold Day in Hell,” both of which were omitted from later pressings. The version of Metallica’s “Hit the Lights” on the comp comes from the second pressing of Metal Massacre, and it features a...
ROCK MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Blondie Set For Summer Tour With The Damned

Blondie has just rolled out a 10-date summer tour with legendary punk rockers, the Damned. As it stands now, the bands will kick things off on August 12th at Mashantucket, Connecticut's Grand Theater and wrap things up on August 27th in Chicago at the Chicago Theatre. Debbie Harry says that...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Billboard

Dominican Producer Xtassy, Of Famed Production Duo A&X, Dies at 37

Xtassy of the famed Dominican production duo A&X (Alcover and Xtassy) has passed away at the age of 37; at press time Billboard could not confirm his cause of death. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by his longtime colleague Alcover (real name: Milton Restituyo) on Instagram around midnight on Friday (Feb. 4).
MUSIC
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Get a Sneak Peek At The Volbeat & Ghost Setlist for The EP Show

Volbeat and Ghost, along with Twin Temple, are going to be rocking the Don Haskins Center soon. If you are plan on attending any event at the Don Haskins Center, there are some things you're going to want to know. In the past few months I've been to a few events at the Don and, after a year of no events, there are some things I've learned that will probably help you out. Here are three things to keep in mind when you're heading out to the Don.
MUSIC
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
CBS LA

Dua Lipa Sued By Reggae Band Over International Hit ‘Levitating’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Members of a reggae band sued Dua Lipa Tuesday, alleging in Los Angeles federal court that the Grammy Award-winning singer and her team ripped off one of the group’s songs as the basis for her international hit “Levitating.” LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 29: Dua Lipa attends The Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall on November 29, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) Florida band Artikal Sound System alleges that “Levitating” is a knockoff of their 2017 track “Live Your Life,” according to the lawsuit, which names Los Angeles-based Warner Records among defendants. “Levitating” was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pitchfork

Roxy Music Reissuing Debut Album and For Your Pleasure on Vinyl

Roxy Music have announced a vinyl reissue campaign for all eight of their albums, and it begins on April 1 with their self-titled debut and follow-up For Your Pleasure. The versions on the reissues, released via Virgin/UMe, were mastered in half-speed at Abbey Road Studios by the engineer Miles Showell.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy