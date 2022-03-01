Kevin Durant's Status For Nets-Raptors Game

The Brooklyn Nets will remain without All-Star Kevin Durant against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday evening.

The Brooklyn Nets got crushed by the Toronto Raptors at home on Monday night by a score of 133-97.

However, they will have a quick chance to avenge their loss, because the two teams play once again on Tuesday evening.

This time the game will be on the Raptor's home-court in Canada.

For the game, the Nets remain without their best player Kevin Durant, who has been out with a knee injury since January 15.

The status of Durant for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBC Sports EDGE Basketball.

The Nets had been the top seed in the Eastern Conference earlier this season, but they fell into a big slump before the All-Star break, and are now the eighth seed in the east with a 32-30 record.

