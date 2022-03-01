ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citizen told Republicans can't vote at Harris County Polling Location

Cover picture for the articleBreaking news: on the north side of Houston, at the Hardy Senior Center, Republicans are being told they can't vote today, according to testimony...

FreeThinker
6d ago

TX Gov Abbott needs to order state police officers to every polling location from open to close & to be present during the counting process in Nov.

Reply(26)
68
Fannie Ely
6d ago

well sorry to say but I would be telling them if Republicans can't vote at this location then democrats better not be allowed to vote at this location either

Reply(1)
76
ladybug3660
6d ago

so at this location Republicans were not able 2 vote, but those of the Satanist Regime were able 2 vote?! do u think the new party name here just might be accurate!! that location should have been closed, all of those ballads should be discarded!!

Reply(6)
38
 

Houston Chronicle

Harris County finally releases election results after denied GOP petition stopped vote counts

The Harris County Elections Division released the final, unofficial primary elections results early Thursday, following a GOP petition to impound the records which stopped vote counts hours earlier. Citing malfunctions and a lack of testing of election machinery, Harris County Republicans alleged their party's voters experienced irregularities that affected their...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Jolanda Jones jumps out to early lead in race for Texas House District 147; Bess, Flowers could force runoff

Editor's note: Visit https://communityimpact.com/voter-guide for all primary election results in your community. With six of 375 voting centers reporting in Harris County, results in the Democratic primary for Texas House District 147 have not changed since early voting results came in. Harris County election officials have reported delays in the...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Houston Chronicle

Who won, who lost, who's going to a runoff in primary elections across Houston, rest of Texas

Election day came and went for Harris County and the rest of Texas, but now what? You hopefully went to the polls and made your voice heard, but how do you find out who won?. We have the answer: We've created a quick and easy-to-use guide for the 2022 primary election results. You'll find the official numbers from the Republican and Democratic primaries for both county and state below, as well as our latest stories on the most notable races from the Houston area.
HOUSTON, TX
