Cegedim and Group Malakoff Humanis, Groupe VYV, and PRO BTP are in exclusive talks regarding the acquisition of an equity stake in Cegedim Santé

 3 days ago

Cegedim and Group Malakoff Humanis, Groupe VYV, and PRO BTP are in exclusive talks regarding the acquisition of an equity stake in Cegedim Santé. Boulogne-Billancourt, France, March 1st, 2022 after the market close. Cegedim Group and...

Reuters

Santander accelerates digital push, CEO to report exclusively to board

MADRID, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander (SAN.MC) on Thursday said its Chief Executive Officer Jose Antonio Alvarez will report exclusively to the bank's board as part of a change in its corporate governance structure while accelerating its digital transformation. Until now, Alvarez also reported to Chairman Ana Botin, who...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

ZA Group closes acquisition in sustainable food manufacturing space

ZA Group (OTCPK:ZAAG) has announced the completion of sustainable food materials manufacturer, E-Roots Systems. The agreement calls for ZA Group to acquire 60% of E-Roots System. "We are excited to be involved in the sustainable food manufacturing space through E-Roots in the sustainable food space and we believe that through...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Forstone Chooses Yardi Investment Accounting Platform

LUXEMBOURG, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forstone, an accounting and consulting firm, has selected Yardi® technology to enhance its operations and expand its real estate service offerings across Europe. The company has chosen Yardi® Investment Accounting, part of the Yardi® Investment Suite, to digitise investment accounting and further streamline...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Koch to acquire 50% stake in phosphate group

Koch Ag & Energy Solutions (Koch) and OCP have signed an agreement under which a Koch affiliate will acquire a 50% interest in Jorf Fertilizers Company III (JFC III) from OCP, the world’s largest phosphate mining and leading global fertilizer group. When closed, the transaction will establish a 50/50 joint venture.
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

Options Appoints ACTIV Financial Executive Jim Bomer As SVP, Director Market Data Division

Options, the leading provider of managed trading infrastructure to the global Capital Markets, today announced the appointment of Jim Bomer as SVP, Director Market Data Division. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220304005316/en/. Options, the leading provider of managed trading infrastructure to the global Capital Markets,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

France seizes Rosneft boss's yacht as it tried to flee

PARIS (Reuters) - French customs have seized a yacht belonging to Rosneft boss Igor Sechin as it tried to leave the Mediterranean port of La Ciotat in a breach of EU sanctions on Russian oligarchs, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said. The move came as western states are implementing massive...
ECONOMY
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

E-bike manufacturer Zoomo adds $20M to series B

A growing disruptor in the last-mile delivery space, Australian e-bike manufacturer Zoomo announced a $20 million addition to the series B funding round it completed in November, bringing the round’s total to $60 million and the company’s fundraising total to over $100 million. Zoomo’s electric vehicles, which are...
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

KPMG Continues Crypto Movement with NFT Purchase

The move to purchase the World of Women is intended to encourage more women to venture into the NFT space. The Canadian branch of KPMG has acquired the World of Women (WoW) NFT #2681, blue skin and wavy-haired woman NFT for 25 ETH marking its first foray into the fast-paced asset class, alongside an Ethereum Name Service domain name. This was revealed by an announcement made by the bank on February 28.
BUSINESS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Justice Department sues to block UnitedHealth Group acquisition of Change Healthcare

The Justice Department filed a civil lawsuit Thursday to block UnitedHealth Group's proposed acquisition of Change Healthcare, a $13 billion deal the federal government says could potentially harm millions of Americans by lowering the quality of health insurance while making coverage more costly. The lawsuit highlights UnitedHealth Group's ownership of...
MINNETONKA, MN
TechCrunch

Verbit acquires UK’s market research transcription company Take Note

The company did not disclose the terms of the deal. Verbit told TechCrunch at the time of its most recent $250 million Series E funding in November that it would double down on its acquisition strategy with the proceeds to consolidate the fragmented $30 billion transcription industry. Last year, it acquired captioning product and solution provider VITAC for $50 million and education and government transcription company Automatic Sync Technologies for an undisclosed amount.
BUSINESS
OEM Off-Highway

Motion Industries Names Vice President of Southeast Group

Motion Industries, a distributor of maintenance, repair and operation replacement parts, and a provider of industrial technology solutions, has promoted Jon Tart to vice president of the company’s southeast group, effective March 1. Tart was promoted from his position of Baltimore division vice president. Starting with Motion in 1996...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Robert Courtneidge Leads The Upcoming 10th NextGen Payments & RegTech Forum

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Robert Courtneidge will be leading the 10th NextGen Payments & RegTech that is taking place on the 9th and 10th of March in Dublin, Ireland. This event gathers leading decision-makers from across the payments and RegTech communities, unique and insightful content and tailored networking opportunities.
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

A Black Venture Capital Fund Wants To Help Minority Health-Tech Startup Companies

The Jumpstart Nova venture capital fund, started by Marcus Whitney is investing in Black-led health-tech firms. Marcus Whitney, the co-founder of Jumpstart Nova, told CNBC he started the VC fund in Nashville after feeling a cultural shift from investors after the 2020 Black Lives Matter movement and the focus on racial equity. Whitney had little trouble finding companies to invest in and launched Jumpstart Nova in 2021 to exclusively invest in Black-led health-tech firms.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

India-Based Zetwerk Secures Added $30M From Liquidity Group As Valuation Nears $3B

Founded in 2018, India-based Zetwerk, a business-to-business market for manufacturing, secured an additional $30 million infusion from Liquidity Group’s new Mars Unicorn fund. What Happened: About six months after raising $30 million in non-dilutive growth funding from Mars Growth, a Liquidity Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc’s (NYSE:...
BUSINESS

