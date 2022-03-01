ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Ukraine president says he spoke with Biden about sanctions and defence aid

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLVIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he spoke to U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday about U.S. leadership on sanctions against...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Ukrainian#Reuters#Reuters Umit Bektas News#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Russian
CNBC

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham predicts that Supreme Court prospect J. Michelle Childs would win more than 10 Republican votes

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham predicted that if Judge Michelle Childs were nominated to the Supreme Court, more than 10 Republicans in the Senate would vote to confirm her. Graham's prediction, coupled with his personal support, offers President Joe Biden his best chance so far of having a relatively smooth confirmation process for his first high court nominee.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Russia

Comments / 0

Community Policy