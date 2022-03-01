Cargo ship loaded with luxury cars that caught fire sinks in the Atlantic

The Chevrolet Corvette is an American icon, and as the latest generation continues to sell in record numbers, older models are increasing in value at an unprecedented rate. We regularly report on the large number of exotic and special edition Corvettes that go to auction, but our favorite examples are those manufactured during the golden days of the 1960s. This 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 "one-year-only" Split Window Coupe might just be the most special Vette we've ever covered, and should reach an estimated price of between $700,000 and $900,000 when it goes up for sale at the 2022 Amelia Island Auction with Gooding And Company. That's not the highest number we've seen a Corvette sell for, but it ranks up there.

BUYING CARS ・ 15 DAYS AGO