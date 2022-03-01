ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Cargo ship loaded with luxury cars that caught fire sinks in the Atlantic

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
European carmakers declined to discuss how many vehicles and what models were on board, but Porsche customers in the US were being contacted by their dealers, the company said.

