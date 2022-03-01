Rock the Garden 2022 Lineup Revealed

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rock the Garden has announced its return lineup, featuring two big-name headliners. The music festival, hosted by Walker Art Center and The Current, took the last two years off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. When it returns June 11, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Sleater-Kinney will co-headline. LOW, Dam-Funk, Divide and Dissolve, beabadoobee and Bombino round out the lineup. Tickets for Rock the Garden go on sale for MPR and Walker members Thursday at 10 a.m. The general public can start buying them Monday, March 7. Organizers said they are “working hard to create a safe and accessible festival for all music lovers, musicians, and staff,” and that a COVID-19 preparedness plan would be announced later.

