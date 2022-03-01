ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Rock the Garden 2022 Lineup Revealed

By Peter Diamond
mspmag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Current announced the lineup to the 2022 Rock the Garden festival on the radio today. Coming back to the Walker Art Center hillside and sculpture garden, the event will feature a day of seven performances between two stages on June 11. The headliners this summer are the soulful...

mspmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
KDHL AM 920

Twin Cities Summer Jam Reveals Full 2022 Lineup

The Twin Cities Summer Jam has announced its 2022 dates and lineup. The 2022 Twin Cities Summer Jam music festival is scheduled for July 21st, 22nd, and 23rd at Canterbury Park in Shakopee. Yesterday festival officials revealed the full 2022 lineup featuring headliners Blake Shelton and Kane Brown. 2021 Twin...
SHAKOPEE, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Byrne
Person
Sharon Jones
Person
Corin Tucker
Person
Carrie Brownstein
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Lizzo
Delaware Business Times

Rock, pop top Firefly’s 2022 lineup

DOVER — The 2022 Firefly Music Festival will include an eclectic mix of rock, pop, rap and electronic artists, with headliners Halsey, Green Day, My Chemical Romance and Dua Lipa topping the four-day event running Sept. 22 to 25, organizers announced Tuesday. First launched in 2012, the annual music...
DOVER, DE
Grand Forks Herald

Kid Rock will headline a country-heavy North Dakota State Fair lineup

MINOT — Kid Rock will kick off the North Dakota State Fair on July 22. The singer kicks off seven nights of music during the nine-day event. Night Ranger will open the show. The country-heavy lineup includes Cody Johnson on July 23, Elvie Shane on July 24, Will Banister on July 27, Old Dominion on July 28 and Sam Hunt on July 30.
MUSIC
Westword

Botanic Gardens Summer Concert Series Lineup Announced

Every announcement of another summertime music series helps to melt away the winter blues, reminding us that yet another beautiful season of Colorado concerts awaits. On March 1, the Denver Botanic Gardens shared the lineup for its popular Summer Concert Series at the UMB Amphitheater at the York Street facility, as well as the on-sale ticket date of Tuesday, March 22, at 10 a.m.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sculpture Garden#Rock Band#Sonic Youth#Americana#Path Of Wellness#British#Bombino#The Walker Art Center#Rock The Garden#Mpr
connect-bridgeport.com

Legendary Rock Band Part of 2022 State Fair Lineup

According to WDTV, officials at the State Fair of West Virginia are excited to add rock legends Foreigner to the 2022 Concert Series. Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 25 at 10:00 a.m. “The 97th Annual State Fair of West Virginia is on it’s way and we are extremely...
MUSIC
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
Bismarck Tribune

Kid Rock to rock North Dakota State Fair; grandstand concert lineup unveiled

Kid Rock will rock the North Dakota State Fair this summer, and several top country acts and an award-winning rapper also are scheduled to perform. Officials on Friday announced the grandstand entertainment lineup for the nine-day fair that gets underway July 22 at the State Fairgrounds on the east edge of Minot.
MINOT, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
Secret Chicago

International Women’s Day 2022: 8 Chicago Street Art Murals Honoring Remarkable Women

“Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.”. For International Women’s Day 2022, we’ve rounded up some inspiring Chicago street art murals that celebrate remarkable women and pay tribute to their personalities and achievements. Art has forever been a means of pushing boundaries and challenging social views, but today art fights for justice and champions equality more than ever before.
CHICAGO, IL
Beaver County Times

The Darkness descends on America; be ready to get sweaty, bassist says

Lounging in a bathrobe, sprawled on a bed in his home in the English countryside, The Darkness' bassist Frankie Poullain took time recently for a Zoom interview, touting the band's first North American tour in four years. You remember The Darkness: Those straight-up, throwback rockers from the U.K., brimming with harmonic bombast, mischievous humor and swagger. Singer Justin Hawkins still...
ROCK MUSIC
CBS Minnesota

Nathaniel Rateliff, Sleater-Kinney To Headline Rock The Garden’s Return

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rock the Garden has announced its return lineup, featuring two big-name headliners. The music festival, hosted by Walker Art Center and The Current, took the last two years off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. When it returns June 11, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Sleater-Kinney will co-headline. LOW, Dam-Funk, Divide and Dissolve, beabadoobee and Bombino round out the lineup. Tickets for Rock the Garden go on sale for MPR and Walker members Thursday at 10 a.m. The general public can start buying them Monday, March 7. Organizers said they are “working hard to create a safe and accessible festival for all music lovers, musicians, and staff,” and that a COVID-19 preparedness plan would be announced later.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy