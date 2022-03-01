ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans putting on 1st full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QAOa6_0eSVVHjs00

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — People are out to party as New Orleans’ first full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020 dawns Tuesday, with a day of back-to-back parades through the city and masks against COVID-19 required only in indoor public spaces.

More News from WRBL

Parade routes are shorter than usual because there aren’t enough police for the standard ones, even with officers working 12-hour shifts as they always do on Mardi Gras and the end of the Carnival season leading up to it.

But with COVID-19 hospitalizations and case numbers falling worldwide and 92% of the city’s adults at least partly vaccinated, parades are back on after a season without them.

And people are out and ready to let the good times roll.

The crowd Sunday, when the huge Krewe of Bacchus paraded, “was a record for us in the 10 years we’ve been open,” said Thomas Houston, bar manager at Superior Seafood and Oyster Bar, located at the start of the truncated parade route.

He expected similar crowds on Fat Tuesday — a state holiday — if the weather is good. Not to mention Ash Wednesday, when people following the Catholic tradition of meatless Lenten fare are out for seafood.

“It’s not just a fun money-making time but you get to see people who’ve been around for 10 years,” he said.

Killer blows kisses at victim’s family during sentencing; gets life plus 50 years

Hotel occupancy, though, is expected to be about 66%, down about 19.5% from 2020, said Kelly Schultz, spokesperson for New Orleans & Co., the official sales and marketing organization for New Orleans’ tourism industry.

Parades were canceled last year because officials realized that tightly packed crowds in 2020 had created a superspreader event, making the city an early Southern hot spot for COVID-19.

But “2020 was weird,” Houston said, because two people were hit by floats and killed in the week leading up to Mardi Gras and the mayor suspended use of multiple floats hitched behind one tractor.

“Also the coronavirus was sort of looming over us,” even though its presence wasn’t yet known in New Orleans, Houston said.

As it has for years, the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club will open Fat Tuesday with a parade that started as a mockery of white festivities, with Black float riders in blackface and grass skirts.

Next come the elaborate and fantastical floats of Rex, the self-styled king of Carnival, chosen by a group of high society, old-money businessmen.

After that are the Krewe of Elks and the Krewe of Orleans, a not-quite-endless stretch of homemade floats on long flatbed trailers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

The Columbus Museum presents Black Is Beautiful exhibit

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In recent efforts to broaden diversity, The Columbus Museum hosts the Black is Beautiful exhibit. The Black is Beautiful exhibit highlights African American artists that spans from the Harlem Renaissance era to today’s modern age. Artists’ pieces such as Khalifa Thompson and Kerry James Marshall are proudly displayed. The Columbus Museum Director, Jonathan […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Louisiana Health
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Health
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Society
Local
Louisiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Wrbl Parade#Catholic#New Orleans Co#Southern
WRBL News 3

Carthage High School is home to newly hatched emus

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Emus have taken over a portion of the Carthage High School campus. More News from WRBL The agriculture department at the Carthage Tech Center is now home to a couple of emu chicks. They go by “Kronk” and “Kuzco” — after the Disney characters from the 2000 movie, “The Emperor’s New Groove.” […]
CARTHAGE, MO
WRBL News 3

WATCH: Gov. Ivey showcases Alabama grown food products

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey is working with Buy Alabama’s Best to help raise awareness for state-made food products. The governor spoke at an event from the Alabama State Capitol Wednesday in an attempt to also raise money for designated charities partnered with the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries and the Alabama […]
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
WRBL News 3

Florida ‘Monkey Whisperer’ guilty of illegal wildlife trade

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – A Florida man who went by the nickname “the Monkey Whisperer” has pleaded guilty to illegally transporting and selling primates, including a species considered endangered. Court records show that 57-year-old Jimmy Wayne Hammonds pleaded guilty Wednesday in Tampa federal court to violating the Endangered Species Act and Lacy Act. He faces […]
TAMPA, FL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy