Sarasota, FL

Sarasota singer-songwriter Mindy Simmons dies at 63

Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 5 days ago
A singer-songwriter who was a fixture of the Florida folk scene, and the Sarasota-Manatee community since moving here three decades ago, has passed away.

Mindy Simmons died Feb. 18 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital after being diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor, her brother Marcus Simmons said. She was 63.

Born Oct. 14, 1958, in Denver, Mindy showed a love of music from an early age. Marcus remembered being taken to see the 1965 Julie Andrews movie musical "The Sound of Music," and their parents buying the soundtrack afterwards.

"She would stand in front of a mirror with a hairbrush as a microphone and knew every word," Marcus said. "She did that with that record, and then she started in on others of my parents’ record collection. She just learned the words to everything.”

Their mother was a fan of singer-songwriters such as Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell, and taught them older folk songs. Mindy eventually started to play music herself, initially learning violin before switching to guitar while attending Colorado Women's College, and performing at coffeehouses and other venues.

In 1980, Mindy decided to pursue music as a career, and in 1989, she moved from Colorado to Florida. She knew Sarasota from visiting her grandparents, who lived on Siesta Key, with her parents moving there as well when her dad retired, Marcus said.

Sarasota musician Ed Kinder met Mindy when she first moved to town, playing with her during an open jam session at the former Five O'Clock Club. Around the late '90s and early '00s, they became regular musical collaborators, with Kinder recording multiple albums of hers and playing piano with her live, including at Cottonmouth Southern Soul Kitchen in Bradenton up until her illness.

"She really would light up a room when she came in," Kinder said. "She was a spark.”

Kinder would also play mandolin with Mindy when she performed at Florida folk festivals, which she did frequently. Mindy formerly served as Sarasota Folk Club president and performed at the Sarasota Folk Festival, among other fests including Will McLean Music Festival, which will hold a tribute to her at this year's event March 11-13 at Sertoma Youth Ranch in Brooksville.

Friends and family also described Mindy as deeply spiritual, and she performed for Sarasota-Manatee religious organizations and services of various faiths. (A bumper sticker of hers stated, "God is too big for one religion.")

Rabbi Jennifer Singer of Congregation Kol HaNeshama in Sarasota said Mindy started performing for the congregation in 2017, later becoming its music director.

“Her passion was not just for music, it was for people and for serving community," Singer said. "She really cared deeply about doing the right thing in a community, and being the right kind of a person in a community.”

Along with Marcus, Mindy is survived by her two other siblings, Marsden Simmons and Mylinda Woodward, and her son Aaron Simmons. A celebration of life, Mindyfest, is tentatively planned for April 9. Visit caringbridge.org/public/mindysimmons for updates.

Marcus said the vast amount of messages on Mindy's CaringBridge page, which shared updates during her illness and after her death, demonstrate just how far her reach was.

“Literally hundreds up to thousands of people have been commenting, and it was all over the map," Marcus said. "So she touched so many people, it’s hard for me to condense it. I can hardly wrap my mind around it right now as it is.”

Email entertainment reporter Jimmy Geurts at jimmy.geurts@heraldtribune.com. Support local journalism by subscribing.

