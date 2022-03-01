Blake Shelton offended Cher, and then she dedicated her album to his late father

Blake Shelton has made a name for himself with his witty sense of humor and light-hearted jabs. While he’s typically the one people can go to for a laugh, sometimes his comments don’t go over so well, like that one time he offended Cher.

Blake opened up recently about a comment he made that caused Cher to yell at him during her time as an advisor for Blake’s team on season 5 of NBC’s The Voice .

“Maybe I shouldn’t tell this story, but that’s never stopped me before,” Shelton said during an interview last week. “I remember, I think it was the Swon Brothers … we were rehearsing and one of them was being timid with the microphone and I go, ‘What are you doing with the microphone? Grab that microphone, make that microphone your b****, you know?’”

He continued, “By the time I said that, Cher goes, ‘What the f*** did you just say?!’” Shelton recalled. “I remember because we were on eggshells because it was her anyways. The last thing you want to do is upset her!"

Quite clear Shelton hadn’t even made it through rehearsals without making waves with the icon but lucky for him, a comment from a fellow member on set saved him!

”She [Cher] goes, ‘Do you have any idea what I stand for?’” Blake recalled. “ Paul Mirkovich , the band director for The Voice goes, ‘I don’t think it’s microphone rights, I’ll tell you that!’”

The off-handed comment provided Shelton and Cher immediate comedic relief, which allowed them to open the door to a friendship, ultimately becoming very good friends. “We became close over the next couple of days and I had told her that my dad had just passed away [and] he was her biggest fan. She was, by a mile, his favorite artist of all time.”

Shelton continued, “About six months later, her new album came out and at the end of her album, [in the] liner notes, she wrote, ‘I want to dedicate this album in memory of Dick Shelton .’ I completely did not expect that… it was pretty amazing.”

Blake admits being known for his humor can set him up for awkward moments sometimes, like his moment with Cher, but he’s never willing to change who he is, which happens to just be downright funny!

“I think when people think that you’re funny, they start thinking you’re a comedian and they set the bar higher than it needs to be set,” he laughed. “I’ve just never taken myself that serious.”

It’s a good thing, because Blake has quickly become the butt of a lot of jokes, including jabs made at him on set of The Voice as well as comments about him on the HBO Max show, Peacemaker, which he found out about from his driver.

“I kind of feel this stuff comin’ on lately because after a while, I’m the good ol’ Country boy on The Voice, [I’m] supposed to be funny and at some point that starts to feel a little bit like the butt of the joke.”



Blake went on to tell the story of his driver, who watches Peacemaker , informing him that they make fun of him on the show.

“Have you seen that?” Blake’s driver asked him. “They make fun of you on there!”



Blake responded, “What are they making fun of me for? They don’t know me, those people! All of a sudden today, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m the new Nickelback!’”

Blake can worry all he wants, but we’re pretty sure he’s still up there with the best of them and has a lot of career left in him.

