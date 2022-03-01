ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Blake Shelton offended Cher, and then she dedicated her album to his late father

By Monica Rivera
Audacy
Audacy
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Uf9b_0eSVV1hV00

Blake Shelton has made a name for himself with his witty sense of humor and light-hearted jabs. While he’s typically the one people can go to for a laugh, sometimes his comments don’t go over so well, like that one time he offended Cher.

Listen to your favorite Country music now on Audacy and check out Blake Shelton Radio

Blake opened up recently about a comment he made that caused Cher to yell at him during her time as an advisor for Blake’s team on season 5 of NBC’s The Voice .

“Maybe I shouldn’t tell this story, but that’s never stopped me before,” Shelton said during an interview last week. “I remember, I think it was the Swon Brothers … we were rehearsing and one of them was being timid with the microphone and I go, ‘What are you doing with the microphone? Grab that microphone, make that microphone your b****, you know?’”

He continued, “By the time I said that, Cher goes, ‘What the f*** did you just say?!’” Shelton recalled. “I remember because we were on eggshells because it was her anyways. The last thing you want to do is upset her!"

Quite clear Shelton hadn’t even made it through rehearsals without making waves with the icon but lucky for him, a comment from a fellow member on set saved him!

”She [Cher] goes, ‘Do you have any idea what I stand for?’” Blake recalled. “ Paul Mirkovich , the band director for The Voice goes, ‘I don’t think it’s microphone rights, I’ll tell you that!’”

The off-handed comment provided Shelton and Cher immediate comedic relief, which allowed them to open the door to a friendship, ultimately becoming very good friends. “We became close over the next couple of days and I had told her that my dad had just passed away [and] he was her biggest fan. She was, by a mile, his favorite artist of all time.”

Shelton continued, “About six months later, her new album came out and at the end of her album, [in the] liner notes, she wrote, ‘I want to dedicate this album in memory of Dick Shelton .’ I completely did not expect that… it was pretty amazing.”

Blake admits being known for his humor can set him up for awkward moments sometimes, like his moment with Cher, but he’s never willing to change who he is, which happens to just be downright funny!

“I think when people think that you’re funny, they start thinking you’re a comedian and they set the bar higher than it needs to be set,” he laughed. “I’ve just never taken myself that serious.”

It’s a good thing, because Blake has quickly become the butt of a lot of jokes, including jabs made at him on set of The Voice as well as comments about him on the HBO Max show, Peacemaker, which he found out about from his driver.

“I kind of feel this stuff comin’ on lately because after a while, I’m the good ol’ Country boy on The Voice, [I’m] supposed to be funny and at some point that starts to feel a little bit like the butt of the joke.”

Blake went on to tell the story of his driver, who watches Peacemaker , informing him that they make fun of him on the show.

“Have you seen that?” Blake’s driver asked him. “They make fun of you on there!”

Blake responded, “What are they making fun of me for? They don’t know me, those people! All of a sudden today, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m the new Nickelback!’”

Blake can worry all he wants, but we’re pretty sure he’s still up there with the best of them and has a lot of career left in him.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

ACM Awards 2019: Miranda Lambert Throws A Dig At Blake Shelton: “I Got The Hell Out Of Oklahoma”

With the ACM Awards right around the corner, let’s take a look back at one of the most memorable ACM moments in recent history. Miranda Lambert’s shade at Blake Shelton. Miranda blew the roof off, performing a medley of hits including “Kerosene,” “Gunpowder and Lead,” and a few more classics, but the moment that left everybody’s jaw hanging open was when she changed the lyrics of “Little Red Wagon” from “I live in Oklahoma” to a rather emphatic:
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cher
Person
Blake Shelton
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani Rocks Yellow & Black Bustier Before Performing With Blake Shelton At Bud Light Music Fest

For the first time ever, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani teamed up for a co-headlining show when they took the stage at the Bud Light Music Fest on Feb. 11. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton brought the best of both worlds to the Bud Light Music Fest on Feb. 11! The married couple headlined night two of the event, which took place at Crypto.Com Arena two days before the Super Bowl. The stars each performed some of their solo hits, as well as some of their popular duets. Of course, Gwen was the center of attention in her fabulous look.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Says She Never Calls Her Husband By His Name… She Only Calls Him “Daddy”

Dolly Parton never ceases to make me laugh. She’s downright hilarious, and she always has a couple good one-liners up her sleeve for any interview she does. I’m sure that’s part of what’s kept her marriage to her husband of 55 years, Carl Dean, fresh and exciting. Though Carl chooses to intentionally stay out of the spotlight, Dolly often mentions him and what a solid marriage they’ve built over the years.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’: Why Pat Sajak Abruptly Walked Off Set Last Night

The last Wheel of Fortune episode left Pat Sajak incredibly speechless. In fact, the longtime host had to walk off stage…albeit jokingly. We all know Wheel of Fortune has been a staple of American television for decades. And just when you thought there aren’t anymore records to complete, another big win occurs. Yes, it was so huge even Sajak couldn’t believe what just happened. Wednesday night marked the third consecutive win for $100,000 in the bonus round.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

After Lengthy Divorce Battle With Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson Is Making A Big Change

Kelly Clarkson and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock may be officially divorcing, but the details have taken some time to smooth out. Of course, for anyone, ending a marriage can be a tremendous life change, especially for a star of Clarkson’s magnitude. Yet, splitting from her partner isn’t the only change the Voice coach has decided to make in her life.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Nbc#The Swon Brothers#The Voice
Hello Magazine

Where is Kelly Ripa and why is she not on LIVE?

Kelly Ripa left fans surprised at the top of the week when they tuned in for Live with Kelly and Ryan and didn't see her there. The TV personality was missing from her usual spot on the ABC morning talk show as co-host Ryan Seacrest was joined by Ali Wentworth instead.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Al Roker defended by wife Deborah Roberts from Today co-star's remarks

Al Roker is a much-loved star on Today and fans were delighted when he filled in for Jenna Bush Hager on the fourth hour of the show recently. During the program, the beloved weatherman was chatting with co-host Hoda Kotb about his wife Deborah Roberts, and how she is the first to defend Al from his co-stars.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie reveals break from Today Show with new post

Savannah Guthrie has become a beloved figure on morning television, so her fans understandably noticed when she took to social media to reveal that she would be absent from TV for a bit. The Today star took to Instagram to relish in the fact that she would have an extended...
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

Neither Angelina Jolie nor Brad Pitt believe it. This is how your daughter dances

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have 6 children, but none of them have so far shown a great interest in their professions. Of course, they all have a particular fame and get the attention of the press for the smallest detail. Although their personal life is kept very discreet, sometimes the public has the pleasure of learning something personal. This time, none of the parents can believe how one of their daughters dances. It seems that, after all, one of the Jolie-Pitts will succeed in the industry.
THEATER & DANCE
DoYouRemember?

96-Year-Old Dick Van Dyke Dances And Sings With His Wife For Her New Music Video

Dick Van Dyke is still out there dancing and singing! He appeared in a music video alongside his wife, Arlene Silver for her band Arlene & The Vantastix. The group covered the Doris Day song “Everybody Loves a Lover” for Valentine’s Day and the music video is adorable! The video came out just around the same time that Dick and Arlene will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Katy Perry Just Dropped This Heartbreaking Bombshell About Parenting Her Daughter—We're So Sad For Her!

Katy Perry just made the most heartbreaking confession about the mom guilt she faces when she is working and has to leave her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom for long periods. The 37-year-old “Roar” singer is currently in Las Vegas for her highly-praised “Play” residency, which no doubt includes being away from the one-year-old daughter she shares with 45-year-old fiancé Orlando Bloom for longer than she would like.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Audacy

Audacy

53K+
Followers
53K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy