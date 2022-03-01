BLACKPINK’s Rosé tests positive for COVID-19 days after 25th birthday

On Monday, YG Entertainment confirmed to Billboard that BLACKPINK ’s Rosé has tested positive for COVID-19 before her upcoming travel plans.

As of right now, no updates about Rosé’s fellow bandmates, Jisoo , Jennie and Lisa , have been shared. The news of Rosé’s health status comes just a few weeks after celebrating her 25th birthday on February 11.

In celebration of her birthday, the Popstar shared a series of covers for her fans across her YouTube channel. The series included acoustic performances of Oasis ’ “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” Neck Deep ’s “December,” and Coldplay ’s “Viva La Vida.” Rosé promoted the new covers on Instagram and wrote, “Thank you for all the birthday wishes! I hope you’re enjoying these.”

Recently, other K-Pop stars have tested positive for COVID-19. On February 25, SEVENTEEN ’s management company, Pledis Entertainment, announced that Vernon had contracted the virus, but other group members were not experiencing symptoms. Additionally, many members of the global supergroup, BTS , have also tested positive in the last few months.

In March 2021, Rosé released her debut solo project, R , which features her beloved singles, “On the Grond” and “Gone.”

After releasing “On the Ground,” she told Billboard , “It could have gone any other way — love songs, breakup songs.” “They would have all been great. But we wanted to find something that spoke to me, so it felt right to be talking about what I’ve been thinking about these past couple of years … I had a lot of these thoughts in my head anyway, and I think this song just spoke to all of us. We felt like it sounded the most like me. It sounded like if you would have dinner with me, have a conversation with me.”

