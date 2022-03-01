Jonas Brothers plan series of 'Live In Las Vegas' shows

It’s official y’all, like press release official, Jonas Brothers are headed to Las Vegas for an exclusive fight-night summer residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. And just in case you’re wondering — YES— it’s totally acceptable to be completely freaking out.

The JoBros performances are set to start on June 3 and 4, and after a brief pause will continue on June 9, 10, and 11.

The announcement comes three years to the date from when Nick , Joe and Kevin made their grand return with “Sucker” after a six-year hiatus while Nick and Joe pursued solo musical endeavors. And despite Joe’s recent resurrection of DNCE , as it seems, Jonas Brothers aren’t going anywhere, well except for Vegas (lol).

As the press release reveals, general ticket sales for Jonas Brothers: Live in Las Vegas “starting at $49.95 (not including applicable service charges or fees) go on sale Monday, March 7 at 10 AM PT.” Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com .

