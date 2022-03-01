Watch Lee Brice help Rochester, NY couple with gender reveal live on air

Congratulations are in order for Courtney and Dave, who are expecting a child together this year. The Rochester, NY-area couple are big listeners of Audacy's WBEE and Courtney wanted to include the station in her gender reveal. But what she couldn't foresee was how BEE Morning Coffee Club co-host Chris Konya and evenings host Billy Kidd planned on making it even more memorable!

After receiving Courtney's wish to include WBEE in her gender reveal, hoping to break the news to her beau Dave with a song request, Konya and Billy had an idea. The guys put a call into Country star Lee Brice , who took over the WBEE airwaves during the couple's gender reveal party, surprising everyone who was gathered to celebrate the big day.

"When I heard about their plan, I knew I wanted to be a part of it, for sure," Brice said excitedly as he slowly led up to the reveal. "So, here we go Courtney, Dave, and all of the family and friends who are listening right now waiting to see what song is played on the station." With the option of one of two of Lee's hits songs, he explained, "It's gonna be either a 'Boy,' or 'One Of Them Girls,' so I will say, this next song is one of my favorites and it means a lot to me and my family and hope it will soon become a special one for Courtney and Dave as they welcome their brand new baby... boy. Congrats, y'all!"

Upon hearing the news, the Chili, NY couple who were gathered with their family and friends in front of a "He or She, What Will it BEE" sign, all let out huge screams of joy as they officially celebrated their bouncing baby boy on the way. Watch the video above!

