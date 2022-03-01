ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Cargo ship loaded with luxury cars that caught fire sinks in the Atlantic

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JvXnI_0eSVUmne00

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A large cargo vessel carrying cars from Germany to the United States sank Tuesday in the mid-Atlantic, 13 days after a fire broke out on board, the ship’s manager and the Portuguese navy said.

The Felicity Ace sank about 400 kilometers (250 miles) off Portugal’s Azores Islands as it was being towed, MOL Ship Management in Singapore said in a statement. A salvage team had put out the fire.

Teen who tracked Elon Musk’s plane launches Russian Oligarch Jets account

The 200-meter-long (650-foot-long) vessel listed to starboard before going under, the ship’s manager said.

The Portuguese navy confirmed the sinking, saying it occurred outside Portuguese waters. A Portuguese Air Force helicopter evacuated the 22 crew members when the fire first broke out, setting the ship adrift.

Ocean-going tugboats with firefighting equipment had been hosing down the ship’s hull to cool it.

It wasn’t clear how many cars were onboard the ship, but vessels of the Felicity Ace’s size can carry at least 4,000 vehicles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N2Hs2_0eSVUmne00
In this undated photo provided by the Portuguese Navy, smoke billows from the burning Felicity Ace car transport ship as seen from the Portuguese Navy NPR Setubal ship southeast of the mid-Atlantic Portuguese Azores Islands. The ship’s crew were taken by helicopter to Faial island on the archipelago, about 170 kilometers (100 miles) away on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. There were no reported injuries. (Portuguese Navy via AP)

European carmakers declined to discuss how many vehicles and what models were on board, but Porsche customers in the United States were being contacted by their dealers, the company said.

“We are already working to replace every car affected by this incident and the first new cars will be built soon,” Angus Fitton, vice president of PR at Porsche Cars North America, Inc., told The Associated Press in an email.

The ship was transporting electric and non-electric vehicles, according to Portuguese authorities. Suspicion on what started the fire on Feb. 16 has fallen on lithium batteries used in electric vehicles, though authorities say they have no firm evidence about the cause.

Authorities feared the ship could pollute the ocean. The ship was carrying 2,000 metric tons (2,200 tons) of fuel and 2,000 metric tons (2,200 tons) of oil. It can carry more than 17,000 metric tons (18,700 tons) of cargo.

The Portuguese navy said in a statement that only a few pieces of wreckage and a small patch of oil was visible where the ship went down. The tugboats were breaking up the patch with hoses, it said.

A Portuguese Air Force plane and a Portuguese navy vessel are to remain at the scene on the lookout for signs of pollution.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Suspect continues to steal from same Meijer store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Police say the same suspect continues to steal from the same northeast Columbus store.   Columbus police say that on Jan. 22, the suspect entered the Meijer in the 5000 block of N. Hamilton Road, placed several items in his shopping cart and walked out of the store without paying.   According to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Missing 52-year-old man found dead in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 52-year-old man was found dead in west Columbus after being missing for around a month and a half, according to Columbus police. Police announced that Scott Federer was found dead at the 3900 block of W. Broad St. on Feb. 28. The coroner’s office confirmed Federer’s identity using fingerprints. According […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
MotorTrend Magazine

Cargo Ship Full of New Porsches and Volkswagens Burns Up, Goes Adrift In Atlantic

An emergency onboard the cargo vessel Felicity Ace has forced the crew to evacuate, stranding multiple Porsche and Volkswagen vehicles in the middle of the Atlantic on a burning ship, including at least one very special 2022 Porsche Boxster. All 22 crew members have been reported safe, after being rescued by another shipping vessel shortly after issuing a distress call.
CARS
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Luxury Car#New Cars#Cargo Ship#Lisbon#Ap#Russian#Air Force#Felicity Ace#The Portuguese Navy#Npr#European#The Associated Press
MotorTrend Magazine

When Your New Porsche Is on a Burning Ship in the Atlantic Ocean

The best laid plans of mice, men, and track day addicts, right? Because just when you thought global supply chain woes couldn't get any worse, fate says, "Hold my beer." Or is that hold my Flaming Moe? Yes friends, a transport ship named the Felicity Ace loaded with approximately 2,500 brand new cars is on fire close to the Azores in the Atlantic Ocean, about 1,000 miles west of the Portuguese mainland. All 22 members of the crew abandoned ship and are safe. The boat itself is "Not under command," however. That means no one is at the helm. Moreover, no one is putting the fire out.
CARS
The Independent

Ukrainian sailor who sank Russian billionaire boss’s £5m yacht signs up to fight for his homeland

A Ukrainian sailor who tried to sink a superyacht allegedly belonging to his Russian boss in Spain after the war broke out, is determined to sign up with the Ukrainian army to fight for his homeland.Taras Ostapchuk, 55, a mechanical engineer, is headed towards the war-torn Ukrainian capital of Kyiv by train after flying to Warsaw in Poland. He shared a picture with a Ukrainian road sign in the background, according to a Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora."I am going to fight for my country,” he told the newspaper. "I have never picked up a gun, but if necessary I...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IFLScience

US "Doomsday Plane" Spotted Flying Over Nebraska

The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over Nebraska amid rising tensions with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Germany
Country
Singapore
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: Man observed stealing packages from porches

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after package thefts in east Columbus were observed on camera. Police report that at approximately 12:35 p.m. on Feb. 26, the suspect was seen on camera stealing packages from porches. The suspect is believed to drive a brown, four-door vehicle which was captured on camera, according to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Fentanyl, heroin, found during traffic stop

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Officers who made a traffic stop near Long Road and Diley Road at about 3 a.m. said they found a variety of illegal drugs in the vehicle. According to a social media post by Pickerington Police Department, officers found drugs that were methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, as well as […]
PICKERINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio man arrested twice in one day on separate charges

WELLSTON, OH (WOWK) – A man is facing multiple charges after an alleged domestic incident in Jackson County, Ohio. According Jackson County, Ohio, Sheriff Tedd Frazier, deputies were called to a home on Hard Scrapple Road on Tuesday, Feb. 22 after the caller claimed a man was holding a firearm to his wife’s head.
WELLSTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

3 arrested after Marion County drive-by shooting

MARION COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old and two men were arrested after a reported drive-by shooting in Marion County. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reports that around 2 p.m., Monday, deputies were called to the 2400 block of Marion-Marysville Road on the report of shots fired. The...
MARION COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy