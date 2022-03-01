ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama basketball vs. Texas A&M Aggies: Scouting report, score prediction

By Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News
 5 days ago

The SEC Tournament is just over a week away, but Alabama basketball can't afford to overlook the last two games of the regular season.

First up is the final home game of the season against Texas A&M.

The Aggies travel to Tuscaloosa to face the Crimson Tide at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday at Coleman Coliseum. The game is set to be televised on SEC Network.

Facing Texas A&M (18-11, 7-9 SEC) isn't Alabama's toughest matchup this season, considering the Crimson Tide (19-10, 9-7) has the nation's toughest schedule. But Alabama needs to continue building momentum heading into the postseason, having won five of its past six games.

Here's a look at the Aggies and a score prediction.

Texas A&M's season

Similar to South Carolina this past Saturday, the Aggies don't have a drastically different record than Alabama. But a closer look reveals that it's been a much different journey for Texas A&M.

The Aggies at one point lost eight SEC games in a row. Many of those were losses to the SEC's best (Kentucky, Arkansas, Auburn, Tennessee), but Texas A&M also lost to Missouri once and LSU twice during that stretch.

Since that eight-game skid, Texas A&M has won three of its past four.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XmLXW_0eSVUYOM00

The Aggies' best win this season came against Arkansas in early January.

Texas A&M is ranked No. 67 in KenPom and No. 66 in NET rankings. Alabama has won only one more game than the Aggies, but the Crimson Tide is No. 21 in KenPom and No. 22 in NET because of the tough schedule.

Texas A&M has only two Quad 1 victories, while Alabama has eight. The Aggies have a 4-9 record in the first two quadrants. The Crimson Tide is 13-8.

Both teams have two Quad 3 losses, which hurts their NET rankings.

Numbers to know

Texas A&M sits around the middle to bottom half of the conference in most team statistics. 35.3 rebounds per game (ninth), 44% field-goal percentage (eighth) and a 32.3% 3-point percentage (seventh) are just a few of those numbers.

But there's one stat in which the Aggies are among the conference and country's best.

Steals.

"They turn you over," Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats said Monday on "Hey Coach."

Texas A&M averages 10.4 steals per game, which ranks second in the SEC and fourth in the nation. LSU leads both.

"(Buzz Williams') teams are always tough, hard-nosed," Oats said. "They play really hard. This is the same way. He's got them playing really hard. They're tough. They're going to get into you. We're going to have to take care of the ball. They've got some talented offensive players, too. It's going to be a good game for us. We've got to make sure we're ready."

Players to watch

Graduate student Quenton Jackson will need to be a focus for Alabama.

He leads the Aggies in points per game with 14. He also averages 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals. He's Texas A&M's leader in blocks (0.5), too. The Crimson Tide will also want to avoid sending him to the free-throw line where Jackson leads the team at 84.8%.

Jackson was third in scoring for Texas A&M, however, in the most recent win over Ole Miss. Tyrece Radford led the Aggies with 19 while Hassan Diarra had 13.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M basketball score prediction

Alabama 82, Texas A&M 72: The Crimson Tide seems to have found a bit of a groove. That continues with a win over the Aggies, which will mark Alabama's sixth in the past seven games.

Contact Alabama reporter Nick Kelly: nkelly@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter: @_NickKelly.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama basketball vs. Texas A&M Aggies: Scouting report, score prediction

