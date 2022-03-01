Pfizer vaccine for kids 5 to 11 offers significantly less protection than expected after 1 month

According to data collected during the Omicron surge in New York state, the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 was shown to be significantly less effective at preventing infection than the Pfizer shot for kids and teens ages 12 and up, which uses a larger dose.

Researchers noted a steep decline in effectiveness in a one-month period following vaccination.

Between Dec. 13, 2021 and Jan. 30, 2022, researchers compared the rates of Covid cases and hospitalizations in 852,384 kids ages 12 to 17 to those of 365,502 kids ages 5 to 11 within two weeks of being fully vaccinated.

Children in the 12 to 17 age group received two doses of the 30 microgram Pfizer shot, whereas kids in the 5 to 11 age group received two doses of the 10 microgram shot—one-third of the dosage.

While the research has yet to be certified by peer review, the dosage difference may seem to matter: Protection from infection in older kids decreased from 66% to 51% during the time span. In younger kids, protection dropped from 68% to 12%. Most notably, during the week of Jan. 24 to 30, vaccine effectiveness in 12-year-olds was at 67%, whereas for 11-year-olds, it was at just 11%.

While we know that vaccine protection wanes after a certain time period (hence the need for boosters), this decline in 5- to 11-year-olds seems quite drastic.

But protection against hospitalization and severe disease stayed fairly strong in both age groups. In older kids, it dropped from 85% to 73%, and in younger kids, it dropped from 100% to 48%. (It’s worth noting that because the risk of hospitalization in kids ages 5 to 11 is very small, there’s a wider margin of error for these numbers, making them somewhat less reliable than those on the effectiveness against infection.)

The study authors urge that the vaccine is still protective against severe disease, and for this reason, they still recommend its use.

Limited options

The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only shot authorized for the 5 to 11 age group, which means there’s no other option for parents looking to vaccinate their young children.

If anything, these new findings point to the continued need for layered protections to prevent infection in young kids, including mask wearing.

But these results come at a time when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has started to roll back their masking recommendations, saying that masks are optional if your community's level of transmission is rated low or medium, depending on personal preference and your personal level of risk for severe illness. Many states and schools around the country have also relaxed their mask mandates.

These findings also do not bode well for the two-dose vaccine for kids ages 2 to 5, which was previously on track to be authorized in February but has since been paused due to a need for further research.

Previous results from Pfizer’s clinical trials showed that the two-dose vaccine for that age group failed to produce a significant antibody response, and the company is currently testing the efficacy of a third dose.

Experts say the rise of the Omicron variant also may be partly to blame for the vaccine’s loss of effectiveness. “It’s disappointing, but not entirely surprising, given this is a vaccine developed in response to an earlier variant,” says Eli Rosenberg, deputy director for science at the New York State Department of Health, who led the study, to The New York Times. “It looks very distressing to see this rapid decline, but it’s again all against Omicron.”