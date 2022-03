Macon, GA- Florida State baseball (5-3) was walked off by the Mercer Bears (8-1) on Tuesday night as the Seminoles fell 6-5 in 11 innings. FSU entered the ninth inning with a two-run lead but two walks and an error led to two Mercer runs and sent the game to extras. Bill Knight walked off the game with a line-drive single through the left side of the infield. Florida State is now 0-2 in midweek games and extra innings games to begin the season.

