ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Cargo ship loaded with luxury cars which caught fire sinks in the Atlantic

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aofDp_0eSVRLPc00

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A large cargo vessel carrying cars from Germany to the United States sank Tuesday in the mid-Atlantic, 13 days after a fire broke out on board, the ship’s manager and the Portuguese navy said.

The Felicity Ace sank about 400 kilometers (250 miles) off Portugal’s Azores Islands as it was being towed, MOL Ship Management in Singapore said in a statement. A salvage team had put out the fire.

The 200-meter-long (650-foot-long) vessel listed to starboard before going under, the ship’s manager said.

The Portuguese navy confirmed the sinking, saying it occurred outside Portuguese waters. A Portuguese Air Force helicopter evacuated the 22 crew members when the fire first broke out, setting the ship adrift.

Ocean-going tugboats with firefighting equipment had been hosing down the ship’s hull to cool it.

It wasn’t clear how many cars were onboard the ship, but vessels of the Felicity Ace’s size can carry at least 4,000 vehicles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N2Hs2_0eSVRLPc00
In this undated photo provided by the Portuguese Navy, smoke billows from the burning Felicity Ace car transport ship as seen from the Portuguese Navy NPR Setubal ship southeast of the mid-Atlantic Portuguese Azores Islands. The ship’s crew were taken by helicopter to Faial island on the archipelago, about 170 kilometers (100 miles) away on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. There were no reported injuries. (Portuguese Navy via AP)

European carmakers declined to discuss how many vehicles and what models were on board, but Porsche customers in the United States were being contacted by their dealers, the company said.

“We are already working to replace every car affected by this incident and the first new cars will be built soon,” Angus Fitton, vice president of PR at Porsche Cars North America, Inc., told The Associated Press in an email.

The ship was transporting electric and non-electric vehicles, according to Portuguese authorities. Suspicion on what started the fire on Feb. 16 has fallen on lithium batteries used in electric vehicles, though authorities say they have no firm evidence about the cause.

A cargo ship loaded with luxury cars is on fire in the ocean

Authorities feared the ship could pollute the ocean. The ship was carrying 2,000 metric tons (2,200 tons) of fuel and 2,000 metric tons (2,200 tons) of oil. It can carry more than 17,000 metric tons (18,700 tons) of cargo.

The Portuguese navy said in a statement that only a few pieces of wreckage and a small patch of oil was visible where the ship went down. The tugboats were breaking up the patch with hoses, it said.

A Portuguese Air Force plane and a Portuguese navy vessel are to remain at the scene on the lookout for signs of pollution.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

One-year-old run over by tractor

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An accident involving a child and farm tractor has sent the young child to the hospital, according to officials. Landrum Fire Department officials say they received a call about a 1-year-old child run over by a tractor shortly before 4:00 p.m. Firefighters say when they arrived the child was breathing […]
LANDRUM, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Luxury Car#New Cars#Cargo Ship#Lisbon#Ap#Air Force#Felicity Ace#The Portuguese Navy#Npr#European#The Associated Press
Motorious

Fully Loaded Sunken Car Carrier Finally Recovered

December 5, 2012, just off the Dutch coast, the MV Baltic Ace collided with the Corvus J in one of the busiest shipping channels in the world. In 15 minutes the 500-ft long car carrier was resting on the floor of the North sea and nearly half of its crew was lost. The tragedy was far from over though, and a potential for even more loss was very real.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Germany
Country
Singapore
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
InsideHook

If You Own One of These Used Cars, Consider Selling It

The last thing on your mind right now is probably selling your car. After all, offloading your daily driver likely means you will then have to buy another vehicle to replace it, and you’ve heard enough about the continuing chip shortages, supply chain problems and automaker troubles to know that’s a tough prospect right now. Maybe just get a bike or e-bike.
BUYING CARS
CNBC

UK scrambles jets to intercept 4 Russian military planes

Britain's Royal Air Force said Wednesday that it scrambled fighter jets in response to four Russian military aircraft approaching the United Kingdom. The force said four Russian strategic bombers were "intercepted and escorted," adding that they did not enter U.K. airspace at any point. Authorities did not provide further details...
MILITARY
FingerLakes1.com

Gas: Cheapest day to get gas for your vehicle

Gas prices were already rising, and now with Russia invading Ukraine, it may continue. So when is the cheapest day to get gas?. Gas prices fluctuate everyday depending on supply or the price of crude oil. The fear of sanctions being imposed on oil coming from Russia is going to...
TRAFFIC
country1037fm.com

Swimmer Fatally Attacked By Huge Great White Shark

Off the coast of Sydney, Australia, a swimmer was fatally attacked by a great white shark described as being 3-4 meters long. That is a monster shark. I’m gonna warn you, the video posted by TMZ is pretty disturbing. The area is popular with surfers, paddleboarders, and fishermen. Eye witness accounts describe the enormous shark firing up through the water, grabbing the swimmer by the midsection, and then thrashing about.
ACCIDENTS
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy