Bark and Brunch is every third Saturday of the month

This renowned paella restaurant is bringing the spirit of Valencia to London. Dedicated tasting menu from a Michelin-starred chef. You may know Arros QD for its six-time Michelin-starred chef patron Quique Dacosta, or maybe it's the authentic Spanish paella that’s really blown you away? Well now, you’ll know it for this exclusive Las Fallas celebration! The restaurant is teaming up with Visit Valencia and Valencia Region to bring this unique Valencian festival of fire to London, with a flame-full menu cooked over wood-fired grills. You’ll have a glass of Möet & Chandon on arrival, exotic entertainment from fire performers, then an Agua de Valencia cocktail after dinner. Once the meal is over, continue the party at the bar with music from in-house DJLasanta.
