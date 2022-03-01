Owensboro Burger Week returns with 33 restaurants

March 1-5 is Owensboro Burger Week! 33 restaurants are participating and offering burgers for just $7. You can find a list of restaurants here .

Ron’s first stop was at Lure Seafood & Grille where he tried the cheese skirt burger, which they describe as being smothered in caramelized onions and special sauce.

Next, Ron stopped at Brew Bridge to try the banh mi burger, which is dressed with sriracha mayo and hoisin sauce as well as cucumbers and carrots.

Finally, Ron tried the french fry fiesta burger at Burger Theory. The french fry fiesta burger is smothered in pepperjack and nacho cheese and topped with fries, bacon, pico and sour cream.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).