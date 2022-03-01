ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ERBA to offer Skills Training Employment Program

Lawrenceville Daily Record
Lawrenceville Daily Record
 5 days ago

The Embrarras River Basin Agency, Inc. (ERBA) is accepting applications for the Skills Training Employment Program (STEP) to assist individuals with training for employment opportunities.
ERBA is able to assist income eligible individuals who want to obtain a CDL license or enroll in a CNA program.
Interested individuals are asked to contact their local Illinois college for more information about the course specifics.
This assistance is made possible through the Community Services Block Grant, (CSBG) funding through the Illinois Departmnet of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO).
For more information, contact the local EBRA Outreach Office at 618-943-2938 or call 800-252-1152.
ERBA serves Lawrence, Crawford, Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Jasper and Richland counties.

Lawrenceville Daily Record

Lawrenceville Daily Record

Lawrenceville, IL
