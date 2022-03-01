ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Fire at a Shreveport apartment building leaves five people without a home

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
 2 days ago
A little after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Shreveport Fire Department received a call to a residential fire in the 2300 block of Lee Street.

What used to be a small apartment building, is now completely charred. The garage apartment is a skeleton of what it used to be.

Upon arrival, firefighters located a garage apartment that was fully engulfed with flames.

Raymond Tigges a resident of one of the homes said that he woke up to flames outside his window.

When firefighters saw the scene they advanced the incident to a second alarm due to a secondary residence adjacent to the garage apartment going up in flames.

"We woke up, the house was on fire," Tigges said. "We got out with our clothes and that's it."

With the efforts of 17 fire units and around 35 firefighters, the incident was placed under control. No one was injured and the five occupants of the two homes were able to safely evacuate unharmed.

The Red Cross has been notified. A GoFundMe has been set up for the Tigges family.

The cause of the fire is unknown currently, but under investigation.

Firefighters will be rotated throughout the morning to watch for any structural danger and to extinguish any hot spots.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

