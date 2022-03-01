ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC Head Admits Poor Communication with Aggies on Oklahoma/Texas

By Timm Hamm
 5 days ago

The Aggies complained about being kept in the dark regarding Texas and Oklahoma's entry into the SEC

The college football world was rocked to its core back in July when the SEC announced it would allow Texas and Oklahoma to join the conference. The move seemingly came out of nowhere for everyone, except, it seems, for Texas, Oklahoma, and the SEC.

The exception to that is Texas A&M, who at the time, complained of little to no communication with the SEC prior to the announcement.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey recently confirmed that A&M's complaint was valid, by admitting he didn't properly communicate with A&M about Texas joining the league.

Why were Sankey and the SEC afraid of including A&M in the discussions? Only Sankey can answer that, but one could speculate it has to do with the Aggies' reasons for bolting from the Big 12 in the first place. One of the primary reasons for A&M's departure was the favoritism the Big 12 showed to Texas and Oklahoma.

A&M has always played the part of "little brother" to Texas going back to the early days of the Southwest Conference. One could also speculate that maybe there were discussions at the time of A&M's admission into the SEC about that very issue.

A&M finally not only broke free from Texas but had immediate success in the SEC, even boasting a Heisman winner in Johnny Manziel.

But this time will be vastly different. The Aggies should welcome Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC with open arms, and for all practical purposes, it seems they have since the initial controversy surrounding the announcement.

A&M is already established in the SEC, and Texas and Oklahoma are the new guys in town. The rivalry between A&M and Texas will be renewed, but this time, it'll be Texas in the role of "little brother" having to prove itself in the league.

Report: Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller Limited At Scouting Combine

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller is hopeful that his numbers will improve at A&M's Pro Day on March 22. The former lead runner of the Aggies' backfield might not be entirely happy with his performance in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine. Spiller elected to not run the 40 in ...
