Woman reaches settlement in sexual abuse suit against school district

NORWALK, Calif. (CNS) — A 19-year-old woman who said she was molested by a basketball coach from 2015-17 while she was a student at Cedarlane Academy in Hacienda Heights reached a conditional settlement with the Hacienda La Puente Unified School District and the coach, her attorney stated in court papers filed Monday.

The plaintiff is identified only as Jane CF Doe in the Norwalk Superior Court lawsuit. In his court papers filed with Judge Margaret Miller Bernal, plaintiff's attorney Eric G. Rudin did not divulge any terms.

The coach, Terrence Lee, was 30 years old when the suit was brought in June 2018. The La Habra Heights resident pleaded no contest in May 2018 to one felony count of oral copulation of a person under 16, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. He was ordered by a Pomona Superior Court judge to undergo a 90-day mental exam and then was sentenced in August 2018 to two years in prison.

Lee worked as an employee for both the district and the Prime Time Basketball Association Inc., the suit stated.

The plaintiff was a participant in Prime Time's basketball program from early 2015 until June 2017, the suit stated. Lee sexually abused the girl during that time at various locations, including at the Cedarlane school grounds and other locations overseen by Prime Time, the suit stated.

The girl suffered severe emotional distress from the abuses and her academic development was negatively impacted, the suit stated.

The district and Prime Time had an obligation to protect the girl and to properly supervise Lee, but failed both tasks, the suit stated.

Prime Time also was an original defendant in the suit and agreed to settle that part of the case by paying $25,000 to the plaintiff. The accord was approved in October 2020 by Judge Olivia Rosales.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram