FSU to host theater festival for young thespians

FROSTBURG - The Department of Theatre and Dance at Frostburg State University will host the third Mountain Maryland Theatre Festival: Masking Through History for grades 8 to 12 on March 18-19 on the campus at FSU.

The festival promises an exciting lineup of events for young artists in the areas of acting, design and technology, and stage management.

The festival will feature professional workshops in acting, musical theatre, dance, improvisation, design and technical theatre, as well as one-act and scene presentations, a fun Tech Olympics challenge, adjudication in acting and singing, portfolio presentations for design and stage management, a keynote experience and an awards ceremony.

The cost of the festival is $40. Meals, a festival T-shirt and other fun items will be provided for registrants.

For information, contact the Department of Theatre and Dance at 301-687-4145 or theatreanddance@frostburg.edu.

The Mountain Maryland Theatre Festival is made possible with generous support from the FSU Foundation and the Allegany Arts Council.

FSU is following CDC guidance based on current area conditions.

Currently, masks are to be worn indoors in the presence of others, regardless of vaccination status. Event attendees are encouraged to visit www.frostburg.edu/checkin for symptom monitoring. Users can display the portal’s “Reduced Risk” badge on a mobile device for admission, or they may respond to symptom-check questions posted at events.