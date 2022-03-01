Russian vodka pulled from Topeka liquor store in response to Ukraine invasion

A red image of the hammer and sickle, long known to symbolize Russia, adorns the bottle of Hammer+Sickle vodka Jay Schalansky recently removed from a shelf inside his North Topeka liquor store in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Schalansky had already paid for the bottle. He realizes its Russian producers won't suffer financially as a result of his decision to no longer offer it for sale at his store, NOTO Wine and Spirits at 910 N.W. 25th, Suite C, he told The Capital-Journal on Monday.

"At the end of the day, it is my financial hit," Schalansky said.

Still, he said he's willing to take that hit to make a statement about the invasion, demonstrate support for the people Russia is trying to oppress and eliminate the "free advertising" Russia was getting through the presence of that symbol on that bottle.

Russia and vodka go together

The connection between Russia and vodka runs deep, according to USA Today . The clear liquor distilled from grains gets its name from the Russian word "voda," which means water, and has long been associated with the Slavic country.

Schalansky asked an employee to remove all his store's bottles of Russian-made vodka from his store's shelves, then learned that "we had just one" such bottle, he said.

"Very few vodkas are made in Russia that actually get over here," he said.

Schalansky said he would have removed all bottles of Russian vodka from his store's shelves, regardless of how many there were.

Most popular vodkas in U.S. not made in Russia

The governors of Texas, Ohio and New Hampshire on Saturday ordered state retailers to remove Russian spirits from their shelves, joining a trend of Americans targeting vodka to protest Russia's war in Ukraine.

But data shows these protests should only affect a tiny fraction of all U.S. vodka imports. Only 1.2% of U.S. vodka imports come from Russia, according to data from the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States for the first half of 2021.

The most popular vodkas in the U.S. — including Smirnoff, Ciroc, Tito's, Absolut, Svedka, Grey Goose, SKYY and New Amsterdam — are not made in Russia, according to USA Today . They are made in Sweden, France, the U.K. and the U.S.

