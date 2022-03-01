ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Russian vodka pulled from Topeka liquor store in response to Ukraine invasion

By Tim Hrenchir, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44WxHG_0eSVQAb000

A red image of the hammer and sickle, long known to symbolize Russia, adorns the bottle of Hammer+Sickle vodka Jay Schalansky recently removed from a shelf inside his North Topeka liquor store in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Schalansky had already paid for the bottle. He realizes its Russian producers won't suffer financially as a result of his decision to no longer offer it for sale at his store, NOTO Wine and Spirits at 910 N.W. 25th, Suite C, he told The Capital-Journal on Monday.

"At the end of the day, it is my financial hit," Schalansky said.

Still, he said he's willing to take that hit to make a statement about the invasion, demonstrate support for the people Russia is trying to oppress and eliminate the "free advertising" Russia was getting through the presence of that symbol on that bottle.

More: Topeka leaders stand with Ukraine as Evergy Plaza lit with the country's colors

Russia and vodka go together

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NAoK6_0eSVQAb000

The connection between Russia and vodka runs deep, according to USA Today . The clear liquor distilled from grains gets its name from the Russian word "voda," which means water, and has long been associated with the Slavic country.

Schalansky asked an employee to remove all his store's bottles of Russian-made vodka from his store's shelves, then learned that "we had just one" such bottle, he said.

"Very few vodkas are made in Russia that actually get over here," he said.

More: Mike Pompeo calls Vladimir Putin a dictator, blames Biden for Ukraine war, but China 'greater threat'

Schalansky said he would have removed all bottles of Russian vodka from his store's shelves, regardless of how many there were.

Most popular vodkas in U.S. not made in Russia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BsBcB_0eSVQAb000

The governors of Texas, Ohio and New Hampshire on Saturday ordered state retailers to remove Russian spirits from their shelves, joining a trend of Americans targeting vodka to protest Russia's war in Ukraine.

More: U.S. gets 3% of its gas from Russia. What's fueling recent increase in gasoline prices in Topeka?

But data shows these protests should only affect a tiny fraction of all U.S. vodka imports. Only 1.2% of U.S. vodka imports come from Russia, according to data from the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States for the first half of 2021.

The most popular vodkas in the U.S. — including Smirnoff, Ciroc, Tito's, Absolut, Svedka, Grey Goose, SKYY and New Amsterdam — are not made in Russia, according to USA Today . They are made in Sweden, France, the U.K. and the U.S.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Russian vodka pulled from Topeka liquor store in response to Ukraine invasion

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Government
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Mike Pompeo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Liquor#Vodkas#Russian#Suite C#The Capital Journal#Usa Today#Slavic#Americans
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
China
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Country
Russia
POLITICO

The U.S. won’t repeat it’s sending Stingers to Ukraine

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Two senior U.S. officials openly said this week that the United States was sending Stinger missiles to Ukraine — but now neither the White House, Pentagon nor State Department will openly confirm that’s the case. On Tuesday,...
MILITARY
The Independent

‘Welcome to hell’: Ukraine drone strike destroys Russian convoy in aerial footage

This is the dramatic moment the Ukrainian military used a drone to destroy a Russian convoy from above. Footage of Turkish-made drones hitting Putin’s forces has been posted online as Ukraine fights back against Russian invasion. Chief commander of the armed forces Valery Zaluzhny posted the clip on Facebook, saying a Bayraktar drone was used near the city of Malryn, around 60 miles northwest of Kyiv. The black and white clip appears to show a row of stationary trucks before an explosive blast in the middle of the line. Zaluzhny wrote: “Welcome to hell!” when he posted the...
MILITARY
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy