Legislative briefs: Service animal fraud bill advances

Bullard’s service animal fraud bill moves to House

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Senate voted Monday to prohibit anyone without a disability or who is not trained to assist those with disabilities from fraudulently representing a pet as a service animal. Senate Bill 1223 was introduced by Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant.

“Sadly, there are some in our society who will take advantage of the benefits of a service animal and impersonate their need for one, thereby causing harm to those who have a legitimate need of such an animal. We’ve seen it in various scenarios, and business owners are begging for help,” Bullard said. “Now, we are facing the fraudulent use of these animals, causing hardships on kids, veterans, and many others who have a real need for them. My bill will make this disgusting activity a crime. We will not stand for people impersonating those who are disabled, all to save money or bring their favorite pet to a store that does not allow it.”

Under SB 1223, anyone without a disability or who is not trained to assist those with disabilities would be guilty of a misdemeanor and face a fine of $500 if he or she attempts to portray a pet as a service animal to gain treatment or benefits provided to those with disabilities. The bill would allow any public accommodation to post signage stating that is it is a crime under state law to misrepresent an animal as a service animal.

The bill will next be considered in the House of Representatives, where Rep. Dustin Roberts, R-Durant, is the principal House author.

***

Oklahoma Senate approves resolution proclaiming support for Ukraine

OKLAHOMA CITY –The Oklahoma Senate approved a resolution Monday affirming the historical ties between the state and the people of Ukraine and supporting their fight against the violent and illegal Russian invasion. Senate Resolution 27 was introduced by Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City.

“We stand with the people of Ukraine and call on the citizens of Oklahoma to join us in praying for their safety and freedom. We have longstanding ties with Ukraine, with immigrants from that region arriving in Oklahoma even before statehood,” Treat said. “What Russia has done is unacceptable, illegal and immoral. The free world is outraged by their aggression and moved by the determination of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his people to defend their sovereign democracy.”

Senate Appropriations Chair Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, coauthored the resolution and presented SR27 on the floor of the Senate. Thompson began doing mission work in Ukraine in the 1990’s, serving as board president and CEO for Good News International Foundation, where he was recognized for partnering with the secretary of religion and science in Ukraine, and has operated a publishing and benevolent outreach in the country. He said the people of Oklahoma and of Ukraine share not only past ties, but also a shared determination and resilience in the face of tremendous challenges.

“While we haven’t had to face war on Oklahoma soil, we’ve faced other hardships, from the Dustbowl to the Murrah bombing. We’re people with a heart, and these people are hurting. My wife and I still have many friends in Ukraine and we’ve tried to stay in touch and find out how they are as the invasion has unfolded. It’s a frightening situation and they need and deserve our support,” Thompson said. “We’re going to stand for democracy and freedom, and with the Ukrainians as they defend their freedom. When your president is on the front line fighting, it’s easy to stand with people like that.”