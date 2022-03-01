Dierks Bentley and Elle King debut new song at the Ryman Auditorium
By ABC Audio
weisradio.com
3 days ago
Dierks Bentley and Elle King are teaming up for a new song. On Monday night, Elle headlined the Ryman Auditorium and brought her “Different for Girls” duet partner out as a surprise guest to perform a...
Elle King brought her 2022 Drunk And I Don’t Wanna Go Home Tour to Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on Monday (February 28th) night where she and her latest duet partner, Miranda Lambert, were surprised with RIAA Platinum Certification plaques for their Top 10 smash hit “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).”
Prior to 2015, Chris Stapleton was the best kept secret in music, except it wasn’t a secret to anyone actually in music. I was listening to Dierks Bentley’s surprise bluegrass EP Live From Telluride, and thinking about the more recent news that he has a new album on the way (was hoping it would be bluegrass), I dove back into Up On The Ridge, Dierks’ bluegrass project from back in 2010.
"Different for Girls" duet partners Dierks Bentley and Elle King returned to the stage together once more on Monday night (Feb. 28) in Nashville, with Bentley making a surprise appearance during King's sold-out stop at the Ryman Auditorium. "Dierks, I love you," King told the country star as she brought...
The 2022 ACM Awards are fast approaching, and Thomas Rhett is a two-time nominee this year, with mentions in the Album of the Year category (for Country Again: Side A) and Male Artist of the Year category. In the latter category, he's the reigning champ: Rhett won Male Artist of...
Florence and the Machine have released a new song, “KING,” with an accompanying music video.The track arrives one day after lead singer Florence Welch posted a cryptic tweet, telling fans: “Something’s coming.”Welch had also shared a snippet of the music video directed by Autumn de Wilde, the filmmaker behind the 2020 period drama Emma.Today (23 February), Welch shared the official announcement of her new single along with a link to the video, which shows Welch, the only source of colour, cloaked in purple and singing soulfully as a group of women dressed in grey dance around her. The new...
Most newer artists (and even some of the greats) will often throw a good cover song into their set to get the crowd going. It’s cool to be at a similar age with a lot of upcoming artists, because we all grew up on the same music. For those of us that grew up in the ’90s, Tim McGraw was one of the biggest influences of the time, and still is to this day. Walk into any country show, or […]
Clairo debuted a new song at the start of her US tour earlier this week – listen to ‘Nomad’ below. The singer-songwriter’s tour kicked off at The Fillmore in Charlotte on Wednesday (February 16), after which the soaring song was compared to the music of Carole King by fans at the venue and online.
The Turnpike Troubadours are officially back in action this year, and have already kicked off 2022 with a number of new tour dates. In addition to the back-to-back shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the fellas are set to play a number of iconic country music spots around the country, including Cain’s Ballroom, Billy Bob’s Texas, and Floore’s Country Store.
