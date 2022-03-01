ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
March is Red Cross Month

By Red Cross
The Shawnee News-Star
The Shawnee News-Star
 2 days ago

People know when they see the emblem of the American Red Cross, a measure of safety and comfort has returned during perhaps the worst time in their life. But the hope that comes with the Red Cross isn’t reserved for huge disasters. Every day, that symbol appears in communities across Kansas and Oklahoma as staff and volunteers collect blood, respond to home fires, and teach children and adults safety and preparedness skills.

In March, the Kansas and Oklahoma region is honoring the people who make its mission possible every day during its annual Red Cross Month celebration — a national tradition started nearly 80 years ago when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first national Red Cross Month proclamation recognizing those who give back through the American Red Cross. Each U.S. president has issued a proclamation ever since.

“When emergencies strike, our community rallies together to help families and individuals when it matters most,” said Alice Townsend, Regional CEO for the Red Cross serving Kansas and Oklahoma. “We honor this dedication during our Red Cross Month celebration, and we invite everyone to turn their compassion into action by donating, volunteering, giving blood or taking a lifesaving skills course.”

Join Red Cross Month by visiting redcross.org to make a financial donation, give blood, become a volunteer or take a class in lifesaving skills, such as first aid and CPR. On March 23, you can also join our annual Red Cross Giving Day campaign by donating at redcross.org/givingday to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small.

HELP CAN’T WAIT DURING EMERGENCIES

Kansans and Oklahomans answered the call to help people they have never met by deploying to Kentucky, Missouri and Arkansas for tornado relief operations.

Red Cross staff and volunteers offered assistance and shelter, when wildfires destroyed homes and left thousands of Kansans without power for days just before Christmas.

Red Cross staff and volunteers are providing their displaced neighbors comfort and help getting back on their feet as Oklahoma starts 2022 with a spike in home fires.

As the nation deals with its worst blood shortage in more than 10 years, Red Cross staff and volunteers right here are working hard to ensure a stable blood supply.

The Red Cross blood supply remains incredibly vulnerable — especially as doctors begin to resume elective surgeries previously delayed by omicron. It’s critical that individuals schedule a blood or platelet donation immediately to help ensure patients get the care they need as soon as possible. To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

As a thank-you, all those who come to give March 1-31 will receive a $10 e-gift card, thanks to Fanatics. Plus, those who come to donate in March will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2022 MLB® All-Star Game® in Los Angeles, California. (Terms apply. Visit rcblood.org/team for details.)

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

Hutch Post

Central Christian School to hold Red Cross blood drive March 7

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Central Christian School will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on March 7 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the CCS Commons. In their January update, the American Red Cross states that it is "facing a national blood crisis- our worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care." The Red Cross has had less than a one-day supply of critical blood types in recent weeks.
HUTCHINSON, KS
