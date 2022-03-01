ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taste: True bagels require boiling. Here's how to make them at home

By Katherine Grandstrand
American News
 5 days ago
I love bagels. They are the best breakfast bread.

A warm, toasty bagel with a liberal schmear of whipped cream cheese is the best way to start the morning. Which is why it saddens me so much to realize so many people have never had a real bagel.

Sure, they might have purchased a bag of bread rounds that has the word “bagel” written on the front, but most of what’s commercially available to the public at grocery stores and mass retailers are not truly bagels.

They might taste delicious, they might be great toasted with some cream cheese on top, but they’re likely just doughnut-shaped bread and not bagels.

For whatever reason, large-scale bread makers have gotten away with selling these buns with holes in them and calling them bagels. In the creation of their faux-bagels, they skip one very important and crucial step: boiling.

True bagels are boiled before baking.

This creates that chewy crust and tight crumb for which real bagels have come to be known. While I’m sure it quickens the process and saves money, so many mass producers, and there are some otherwise well-respected brands included in this, skip the boiling step.

I have found one brand, 1st National Bagel Co., that actually boils their mass-produced bagels. They’re based in Minneapolis and you can find their bagels in the refrigerated section of one or two stores in Aberdeen.

But the other way to ensure a more authentic bagel experience is to make your own.

I was intimidated by the idea of making my own bagels before I tried it. That's because there’s such a passionate following of what a real bagel is.

There are some people who refuse to believe anything baked outside New York City is a bagel, but bagels definitely have roots that go beyond the founding of New Amsterdam. The earliest known record of bagels dates back to 1610, in a text found in Krakow, Poland, according to an article found in “The Atlantic.”

Bagels are a very simple dough — flour, sugar, salt, yeast and water. It’s the treatment that turns everyday bread into a bagel.

Start with a high-gluten flour, like bread flour or even high-gluten flour, which contains even more protein. All-purpose flour just won’t have enough elasticity to create the needed structure.

The rest of the bread-making process is fairly straightforward, until the vat of boiling water is introduced. Boiling the dough creates a crust and stops the bread from expanding further.

This is what creates that chewiness that defines a bagel, rather than just baking a bun masquerading as an unfrosted doughnut.

Malt syrup is added to the water, but brown sugar makes an adequate substitute. This adds a little bit of sweetness and helps create the crust.

My favorite kind of bagel is an everything bagel — that blend of sesame seeds, onions, garlic and poppy seeds adds just the right amount of flavor. One thing I don’t like is getting half the seasoning all over the table and likely my clothes, rather than in my mouth.

So, I stole an idea from 1st National Bagel. It works the seasoning into the dough, rather than just sprinkling it on top of a plain bagel.

This means that the season goes exactly where it’s supposed to. Pick up pre-made everything bagel seasoning or blend some together from separate spices.

Either top off the bagels with a light sprinkle of the seasoning or just a little bit of kosher salt, but there will be no mistaking these for anything but everything bagels.

When they’re so easy to buy, making homemade bagels is a little bit of a flex, especially when served at brunch or other gatherings.

Everything bagels

Ingredients

  • 3 ½ cups bread flour.
  • 2 tablespoons of everything bagel seasoning.
  • 1 teaspoon salt.
  • 1 ½ tablespoons granulated sugar.
  • 2 ¼ teaspoons (1 packet) instant dry yeast.
  • 1¼ cup warm water.
  • 1 tablespoon of olive oil.
  • 3 quarts water
  • 3 tablespoons brown sugar or malt syrup.
  • 1 egg.
  • 1 tablespoon of water.

Instructions

  • In a large bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a bread hook, combine bread flour, everything bagel seasoning, salt and yeast.
  • Work dough together either with the dough hook or by hand until smooth, seven to 10 minutes.
  • Add olive oil to a clean bowl and place dough on top, coating dough. Cover with a damp towel and sit in a warm place for one hour.
  • After an hour, punch the dough and divide into eight pieces. Pinch the dough into balls.
  • Place dough balls on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
  • Prepare a large pot of boiling water, adding three quarts of water and three tablespoons brown sugar or malt syrup.
  • Pinch a hole through the center of the ball of dough.
  • Place the first bagel into the boiling water, set a time for one minute. At the end of the minute, add another bagel and flip the first. Set the timer for one minute again.
  • At the end of that timer, add another bagel, flip the second and remove the first. Repeat this process until all of the bagels have been boiled.
  • Brush the tops of the bagels with an egg wash, made with the egg and one tablespoon of water.
  • Finish off by sprinkling with everything bagel seasoning or kosher salt, or just the egg wash.
  • Bake for 20 minutes or until golden brown.

Recipe adapted from Maria’s Mixing Bowl at https://mariasmixingbowl.com/homemade-bagel-recipe/.

