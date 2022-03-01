ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburgh, NY

Charlie Day Shares Story From Phish Clifford Ball On ‘Always Sunny’ Podcast

JamBase
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Charlie Day discussed his experience at Phish‘s Clifford Ball festival in 1996 on the latest episode of The Always Sunny Podcast. Day co-hosts the podcast with his It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia co-stars Glenn Howerton and Rob McElhenney. This week’s The Always Sunny Podcast focuses on...

www.jambase.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Charlie Day Explains Its Always Sunny's Devastating Season Finale (Exclusive)

It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia has spent decades walking viewers through the lives of some of the most hilarious, and often worst, characters to appear on the small screen, with the fifteenth season taking the opportunity to bring the gang to Ireland in a four-episode event that gave each member of Paddy's Pub a different journey. In speaking recently with actor Charlie Day, we were able to explore the devastating finale for his character of the same name, with Paddy's janitor going through an emotional undertaking as he dealt with his father never being there for him.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Times "It's Always Sunny" Changed Up It's Visual Style

After 15 seasons and 150+ episodes, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia has developed a signature single-cam style that fans know and love. The visual language plays a big part in the pacing, as the audience follows these five antiheroes from scene to scene. This all lends its creators' plenty of comedic opportunities with its signature hard cuts and meta-bits.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's podcast is more entertaining the show

The quality of It's Always Sunny has dipped in recent years, says Petr Knava. Yet The Always Sunny Podcast, launched last fall, is breathing new life into the show. "With Sunny (among many other shows) writer and producer Megan Ganz behind the scenes—and in the room, though not often on the mic—as producer, the It’s Always Sunny podcast is composed of, as previously stated, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Rob McElhenney, sat around a table, shooting the sh*t, sometimes hilariously replicating some of the interpersonal dynamics seen on the show, and sometimes delightfully subverting them," says Knava. "Most often following a weekly schedule, the guys have just hit their twenty-first episode, and things just keep getting better. They started out with just audio, but with the sixteenth installment—the one about the second season classic, ‘The Gang Runs For Office’—they added video, and just like that the essential listening became essential viewing. It’s still perfectly doable to take in the show with sound only, and obviously that goes a long way towards being able to absorb it while doing other things, but the visual component adds a hell of a lot."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Guardian

The Guide #23: it’s always funny on the Always Sunny podcast

Slowly, we are returning to something resembling a pre-Covid state. In England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales at least, the final remaining restrictions have been lifted, or are likely to be lifted in the coming weeks. Offices are filling up, the queues at your chosen sandwich shop chain are getting longer, and for many the dreaded commute to work has returned. Which, in turn – for some of us – means the return of something else: the strange looks from other commuters as we try (and fail) not to laugh at podcasts.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Plattsburgh, NY
Entertainment
State
New York State
City
Philadelphia, NY
City
Plattsburgh, NY
HollywoodLife

Sophie Turner Wears Fitted Dress Out To Lunch With Husband Joe Jonas & Willa, 1 — Photos

Sophie Turner glowed as she held adorable daughter Willa, 1, while heading to lunch with Joe Jonas and other friends. Sophie Turner, 25, rocked a fitted teal dress out to lunch with husband Joe Jonas, 32, and their sweet daughter Willa, 1. The Game Of Thrones alum cradled their baby girl as they walked alongside a sidewalk headed to a restaurant on Friday, Feb. 12, clearly enjoying the sunny and clear day. Sophie embraced the warmer temperature with the ’90s inspired spaghetti strap cut, which she paired with a casual pair of white Nike sneakers with a teal accent to match her cotton dress.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Canceled CBS Drama Gets Premiere Date on New Network

The previously-canceled CBS drama All Rise officially has a tentative premiere date for its forthcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, the OWN network — who previously picked up the hit series, saving it from cancellation — will be launching the 20-episode Season 3 in June. Additionally, OWN will also air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise. Both past seasons will be streaming on Hulu and HBO Max beginning on Dec. 1, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: One Death Devastated Gibbs Most of All

The transition between “NCIS” season nine and 10 is one of the most memorable of the series. Longtime fans of the show will recall season nine concluded when the NCIS agency was bombed by a terrorist. The surprise attack preceded an even more heartbreaking scene as beloved character, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, suffered a heart attack. However, it’s during one season 10 episode that one death devastated Special Agent Gibbs most of all.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Stars Wilmer Valderrama, Sean Murray Pay ‘Tribute’ to Brian Dietzen Ahead of Show’s Return

“NCIS” stars Wilmer Valderrama and Sean Murray had a special message for fans on Instagram this week. The two actors shared a short clip from on-set, hyping up viewers for the return of “NCIS” after a few weeks off the air. Season 9, Episode 13 premieres this Monday, and it’s unlike any ordinary installment. The episode marks actor Brian Dietzen’s screenwriting debut, and Murray and Valderrama are absolutely stoked on it.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Mcelhenney
Person
Charlie Day
Person
Danny Devito
Person
Glenn Howerton
Primetimer

Ned Eisenberg dies: Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor was 65

Eisenberg, a prolific character actor with numerous TV credits who died Sunday of cancer, had four different roles in the Law & Order universe, including three on SVU. He recurred on more than 20 SVU episodes between 2001 and 2019 as defense attorney Roger Kressler. He also played attornys Jerry Kleinert and Klein Rothberg on SVU. In addition, Eisenberg recurred on seven episodes of Law & Order as attorney James Granick. Eisenberg guest-starred on numerous shows, including The Sopranos, Blue Bloods, 30 Rock, The Good Wife, Bull, Miami Vice and The Blacklist. He's also set to appear on this week's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel episode in the recurring role as Lou Rabinowitz.
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

‘General Hospital’: Tanisha Harper Takes Over Jordan Ashford Role in ABC Soap

Tanisha Harper, an actress who has recently appeared in series such as Dollface and Hacks, has joined ABC‘s long-running daytime soap-opera General Hospital. According to Deadline, Harper will star in a series regular role as Port Charles police commissioner Jordan Ashford, replacing Briana Nicole Henry, who exited the series last year. Harper marks the third actress to play the Jordan Ashford role, having been initially portrayed by Vinessa Antoine from March 14, 2014 to September 7, 2018.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Are Michael Weatherly and Sean Murray Friends Off the Screen?

It’s been years since “NCIS” alum Michael Weatherly has appeared alongside current series star Sean Murray. Further, as “NCIS” fans have seen on social media, both actors have a love for their characters and costars that goes beyond the confines of the agency’s squad room. As such, we’re curious. Are Michael Weatherly and Sean Murray friends off-screen?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsd#Volvo
goodhousekeeping.com

'Full House' Fans Are Emotional Over Candace Cameron Bure's Last Text From Bob Saget

Candace Cameron Bure is sharing her most cherished memories of Bob Saget with the world, and fans are letting her know that she’s not alone in her grief. On Thursday, the Full House actress opened up about her TV dad’s death. In early January, news broke that Bob had been found dead in a Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando. While an official autopsy has yet to be released, outlets have reported that he may have died in his sleep after experiencing a stroke or heart attack.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Walker’: Jared Padalecki Gets New Partner As Ashley Reyes Joins CW Drama As Series Regular

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Ashley Reyes (How I Met Your Father, American Gods) has been tapped as a lead opposite Jared Padalecki in the CW’s Walker. Reyes, who has joined the cast as a series regular, will first appear in the next episode, “Nudge”, slated to premiere March 3. Reyes succeeds Lindsay Morgan who exited Walker earlier this season for personal reasons after playing Walker’s (Padalecki) partner Micki Ramirez since the pilot. Reyes will play a new character, Cassie, who is Walker’s new partner. A spirited, uncensored, strong Texas Ranger based in Dallas who served as a Texas state...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Here’s How Many Episodes Cote De Pablo Appeared In

Cote de Pablo has been in a staggering number if “NCIS” episodes. It shouldn’t come as a surprise, though, she was a main character. She’s been in a total of 194 episodes as former Mossad-liaison-turned-NCIS-agent Ziva David. Even with her departure in season 11, that’s a lot of episodes for someone who only joined in season 3. That’s a good, honest run on a TV show; most television stars get barely half that.
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Neighborhood Adds Tracy Morgan as Calvin's Wealthy Brother

Click here to read the full article. The Neighborhood is adding a branch to the Butler family tree, casting 30 Rock alum Tracy Morgan in the frequently mentioned but never-before-seen role of Calvin’s brother Curtis. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Morgan will guest-star in the March 28 episode of the CBS comedy, aptly titled “Welcome to Bro Money, Bro Problems.” As longtime fans of the CBS comedy already know, Calvin resents Curtis’ relationship with their mother, who began favoring her younger son after he won the lottery. Curtis is described by THR as Calvins “frenetic younger brother” who possesses “a deep...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Better Call Saul Has Finished Shooting The Final Season, And Bob Odenkirk Has A Message For Fans

Just as fans are really starting to amp themselves up for Better Call Saul’s sixth and final season, the series’ stars are saying goodbye. Bob Odenkirk shared a message with fans on social media on February 10, a day after filming wrapped on the Breaking Bad prequel, that summed up the seven-year journey Better Call Saul’s cast and crew have completed.
TV & VIDEOS
KGUN 9

Ben Stiller And Christine Taylor Reunited During Pandemic

Fans who were disappointed in 2017 when Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor split will be happy to learn that the longtime Hollywood couple has reunited. In an interview with Esquire about his Apple TV+ show, “Severance,” and a documentary about his parents he’s currently working on, Stiller confirmed the news.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy