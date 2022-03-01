ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Three SCTCC DECA Members Heading to International Competition

By Alex Svejkovsky
 6 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- Three St. Cloud Technical & Community College DECA team members are heading to the International competition. Colby Peterson, Annalisa Gieser...

LEAF Recognizes Community Members Supporting Arts and Education

ST. CLOUD -- A central Minnesota organization is recognizing community members who support the work they are doing in arts and education. The District 742 Local Education & Activities Foundation (LEAF) has announced its 2022 award winners. Awardees were chosen based on lifetime service, volunteerism, charitable donations, and instructional excellence. The winners were honored at a virtual event on Monday.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Six Big Brother Big Sisters Volunteers Recognized

ST. CLOUD -- Six central Minnesota volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota are being recognized. John Hoffman, Jill Oldakowski, Alex and Brittney Schoephoerster, Bryce Sweeter and Kayla Braun were selected to receive an award for going above and beyond in their roles as mentors and their advocacy of the program.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Hat Prohibition Temporarily Suspended for Some St. Cloud Students

ST. CLOUD -- Middle and high school students in the St. Cloud Area School District will be allowed to wear hats and head coverings on a temporary basis. At Wednesday night’s meeting, the school board voted unanimously to approve a suspension of the prohibition on headwear within the dress code policy for sixth through twelfth-grade students at North Junior High School, South Junior High School, Kennedy Community School, Tech High School, and Apollo High School for the final trimester which begins on March 14th.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Strong (Her) Women’s Empowerment Conference Coming To St. Cloud

The third annual Strong (Her) women's empowerment event kicks off in Sartell this year on Saturday, April 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The goal is to focus on self-love and help women reach their full potential. The program hopes to educate women on how life can knock them off course with hardship, illness, and unexpected life events. It aims to teach women how to deal with trauma and reach their full potential.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CMCF Women’s Fund Accepting Nominations for 2022 ATHENA Award

ST. CLOUD -- March is National Women’s History Month, and a local organization is currently accepting nominations for an annual award that celebrates St. Cloud area women. The Women’s Fund of the Central Minnesota Community Foundation is looking for nominations for the 2022 ATHENA Award. Each year the award is given to a woman in the St. Cloud area who has achieved excellence in her career and is actively inspiring others.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

