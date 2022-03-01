ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josephine County, OR

Fatal Crash on Hwy 238-Josephine County

By Oregon State Police
EDNPub
EDNPub
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Monday, February 28th, 2022, at about 6:13 PM, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 238 near milepost 3. Preliminary...

eugenedailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
EDNPub

Update: Oregon State Police & Local Public Safety agencies working several multi-vehicle crashes along I-84 between Pendleton and La Grande (Photo)

The Oregon State Police along with several local agencies worked together throughout the night to get Interstate 84 open and cleared of vehicles. Troopers from the Pendleton and La Grande Area Commands along with crews from the below-listed agencies worked all night to get them over 170 vehicles out of the 1.75 mile stretch of the interstate. Uninjured persons who could not otherwise drive from the scene due to the blockage or damaged vehicles were transported to the Pendleton Convention Center for reunification. A local taxi company and a church provided vans to transport persons from the convention center to local hotels as needed.
PENDLETON, OR
EDNPub

OSP Patrol Trooper makes DUII arrest at the onset of high visibility saturation patrol- Clackamas County (Photo)

On February 18, 2022, at approximately 6:30 AM, OSP was notified that a vehicle collided with his on I-5 near milepost 280. The victim advised OSP that the other vehicle did not initially stop for several miles before it finally pulling over near milepost 286. The suspect vehicle then fled the scene without exchanging information with the victim driver.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
EDNPub

Oregon State Police Patrol conducting a high visibility saturation patrol on the Interstates (Photo)

Starting today, February 18, 2022, and running through Monday, February 21, 2022, the Oregon State Police Patrol Troopers from Salem, Albany, Springfield, Roseburg, Grants Pass, Central Point, Portland, Pendleton, La Grande, and Ontario area commands are conducting a high visibility saturation patrol that will be focusing on Interstate 5, Interstate 205 and Interstate 84. This saturation will be focusing on what OSP refers to as the “Fatal Five” Speeding, Occupant Safety, Lane Safety, Impaired Driving, and Distracted Driving. These 5 driving behaviors are the leading causes of serious injury and fatal crashes.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Josephine County, OR
Josephine County, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Grants Pass, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Grants Pass, OR
Grants Pass, OR
Accidents
Local
Oregon Accidents
Josephine County, OR
Accidents
EDNPub

Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife seeking the public’s assistance identifying person(s) involved in a theft- Linn County (Photo)

The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division responded to a report of a theft and trespass case on Cascade Timber Consulting property outside Sweet Home. The Trooper arrived on the scene and was notified of missing property. The photographs were taken on a rural logging road between Wiley Creek Rd and Green Mountain Mainline.
LINN COUNTY, OR
EDNPub

Wanted subject arrested after pursuit-Umatilla County

On Friday, February 4th, 2022, at approximately 9:00 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers identified a vehicle of interest on Interstate 84 near milepost 250. The suspect, Daniel Etherington (46) of Clinton, UT, was wanted for Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Assault from Salt Lake City area. Troopers attempted to stop the...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
EDNPub

EDNPub

Eugene, OR
825
Followers
1K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

Eugene Daily News is a hyper-local aggregator and content creator for Lane County Oregon.

 http://eugenedailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy