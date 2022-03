Throughout his career, John Carpenter has been able to show off a number of creative skills he has, from directing to writing to producing, as well as getting to show off his musical abilities by crafting the scores for a majority of his projects. In recent years, Carpenter has even put most of his filmmaking projects on hold to instead focus on his musical endeavors, which includes three albums of original songs and collaborating with other musicians on remixes and rearrangements. If there's one musical act that Carpenter himself would like to collaborate with, he recently revealed that working with ZZ Top would be a dream come true.

