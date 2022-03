(NETCONG, NJ) -- The Growing Stage: The Children’s Theatre of New Jersey has announced four the plays selected for their 11th Annual New Play-Reading Festival happening March 4-6, 2022. In the New Play-Reading Festival, four brand-new plays for young audiences, chosen from 150 submitted works, will be read by artists in person at the Historic Palace Theatre. The four plays selected for the festival are: Fit In by Glenn Weyler, Discovering June by Karen Ruetz, The Sanctuary by Ann Eskridge and Maddie and Eleanor by Martha King De Silva.

NETCONG, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO