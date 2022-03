After nearly two months of speculation and rumors, Raynham’s Barrels & Boards restaurant announced on social media this morning that it would be reopening again soon. The popular eatery closed back in January under a cloud of speculation. Initial reports were that a pipe had burst and had caused damage inside the restaurant, but as the weeks waned on, those reports expanded to include additional renovations to the restaurant’s interior.

RAYNHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO