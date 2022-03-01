ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Looks To Win The Big 10 Regular Season Title

247Sports
 2 days ago

Matt Norlander joins Jeremy St. Louis...

247sports.com

247Sports

No. 10 Wisconsin stuns No. 8 Purdue, clinches a share of Big Ten title

MADISON, Wis. — Chucky Hepburn hit the bank shot that sent shockwaves through college basketball. With the clock below four seconds, the Wisconsin Badgers freshman point guard took a stepback 3-pointer that clanked high off the glass and through the twine. It gave the No. 10 Badgers a 70-67 victory over No. 8 Purdue that clinched them a share of the Big Ten Conference title, which they can claim outright with a victory over 9-21 Nebraska on Sunday.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

SEC basketball power rankings: Chaos reigns entering final week of regular season

Two matchups between the SEC's top four teams over the weekend produced some great basketball, and they also brought Auburn and Kentucky back to the field. Tennessee and Arkansas are officially very much alive in the race for the league's regular-season title thanks to the chaos on Saturday, setting up plenty of intrigue entering the final week of the regular season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Greg Gard, Wisconsin pull off another improbable Big Ten championship

MADISON, Wis. -- Since the preseason, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard hasn't just hinted that his team was better than people thought...He's flat out said it. For those who turned out during the 10th ranked Badgers' (24-5, 15-4) 70-67 win over No. 8 Purdue (24-6, 13-6) on Tuesday, they definitely got their money's worth.
MADISON, WI
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Revisiting the low preseason expectations for the Badgers

MADISON, Wis. — There's plenty of irony in the number 10 for the Wisconsin Badgers. While the Big Ten Conference does not have an official preseason poll, The Columbus Dispatch and The Athletic conducted a joint poll with votes from 28 media members throughout the conference. The Badgers were picked to finish 10th out of 14 teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WSAW

No. 10 Badgers nip No. 8 Purdue for share of Big Ten title

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Chucky Hepburn banked in a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left to give No. 10 Wisconsin a 70-67 victory over No. 8 Purdue on Tuesday that clinched the Badgers a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. After Wisconsin’s Brad Davison missed the front end...
MADISON, WI
WFRV Local 5

Big 10 Champions: Wisconsin pulls off late game heroics

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Thanks to some late game heroics from Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis and Chucky Hepburn, the Badgers pulled off the 70-67 victory over 8th ranked Purdue. Up by one point with 27 seconds remaining in regulation, Davis hit a long two pointer off the backboard to give Wisconsin the three point advantage. Just […]
MADISON, WI
NewsBreak
Sports
