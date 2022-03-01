Wisconsin Looks To Win The Big 10 Regular Season Title

AUSTIN, Texas — It’s the final Texas men’s basketball game ever at the Frank Erwin Center, but head coach Chris Beard and the 21st-ranked Longhorns hosting No. 3 Baylor on Monday (8 p.m., ESPN) has a whole lot more riding on it than merely bidding farewell to the arena that’s been the program’s home venue since 1977. Head coach Scott Drew and the Bears are right in the thick of the race for the conference championship while Texas (21-9, 10-6 Big 12) is looking to add onto an already solid NCAA Tournament resume and potentially achieve milestones not reached on the Forty Acres in almost a decade in addition to potentially spoiling Baylor’s (24-5, 12-4) hopes for a league title.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO