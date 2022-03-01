ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

We all love Fjallraven's Kanken backpack but the brand's Raven 28 is my go-to for travel — it carries far more and has a better design

By Sarah Saril
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

The Fjallraven Raven 28 is still comfortable, even when carrying a lot of items.

Sarah Saril/Insider

  • Well-known for its Kanken backpack, Fjallraven is a maker of durable and stylish bags.
  • I bought the Fjallraven Raven 28 on impulse but have found it to be an indispensable travel companion.
  • It has substantial carrying capacity in a small form factor, plus it's attractive and well-built.
When you hear the name Fjallraven, it's likely you think of its boxy and iconic Kanken backpacks. The brand makes far more than just stylish daily carry, though; Fjallraven offers an extensive line of quality travel bags, including my favorite, the Raven 28.

I initially bought the Fjallraven Raven 28 because of its color but I also needed a backpack at the time, so I figured, why not? Its comfort, appearance, and carrying capacity has since made it a vital part of my travel lineup as a carry-on as well as a daily-use pack.

Unlike its smaller sibling the Kanken, the Raven 28 is designed with comfort and weight distribution in mind. Its thick, padded straps never dig into my shoulders, no matter how much I'm carrying.

I own both the Kanken and the Raven 28, and find they both have their own specific use cases.

Sarah Saril/Insider

The Raven 28 features three main compartments, the largest of which is reinforced against your backpack for carrying laptops and tablets. This pocket even has a divider, so you can transport more than one device at a time — and this is also the main pocket I use for daily wear because of its ease of access.

This sturdy pocket protects my laptop and iPad against thick padding and keeps them flat against my back.

Sarah Saril/Insider

The second, middle pocket is shockingly spacious, too, and I've mainly used it to carry a few thick skeins of yarn for crocheting while traveling. This pocket is also great for keeping a change of clothes or an extra sweater.

Depending on what you store here, your backpack can get notably bulkier but it still maintains a surprisingly narrow form factor.

This large pocket is perfect for holding a change of clothes, or in my case, crotchet supplies for a long flight.

Sarah Saril/Insider

I use the third pocket for cables and toiletries. It has two zipper mesh pouches lining the interior, perfect for holding any small adapters or feminine products. Though not quite as expandable as the second compartment, this section still offers plenty of cargo space.

If I need quick and easy access to an item, I keep it here.

Sarah Saril/Insider

In addition to these sections, the Raven 28 has two exterior zippered pockets, perfect for quick access. When traveling, I use the top pocket to keep my wallet and earbuds, and the front pocket is perfect for holding boarding passes or passports since it's flat and deep.

My 24-ounce insulated water bottle also easily slides into the bag's side slots, and it seems big enough to even support a larger capacity water bottle around 32 ounces if need be.

The bottom line

When just holding essentials like a laptop and charger, the Raven 28 collapses down to a much smaller form.

Sarah Saril/Insider

If you're shopping around for a versatile and attractive pack for daily and travel usage, I can't recommend the Fjallraven Raven 28 enough. It's available in ten, very cute colors to choose from. I take mine with me wherever I travel, and it doubles easily as a daily carry bag when I decide to work outside of my office.

