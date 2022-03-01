ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Oklahoma Spring Preview: Offensive Line

By John E. Hoover
 6 days ago
Andrew Raym, Bill Bedenbaugh, Anton Harrison Ryan Chapman / SI Sooners

Assuming transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel assimilates quickly into Jeff Lebby’s offense, Oklahoma’s most pressing position group in 2022 could be the offensive line.

The Sooners have rebuilt the coaching staff as well as the culture in Norman, but along with that comes a bit of a rebuild on the offensive line.

While left tackle Anton Harrison, center Andrew Raym and right guard Chris Murray are back in the starting lineup, Tyrese Robinson and Marquis Hayes both left for the NFL Draft. Versatile Erik Swenson finally graduated. So OU has immediate needs.

Oklahoma offensive linemen matriculating to the professional ranks is no surprise. It happens every year. Bill Bedenbaugh is supposed to have the numbers and the talent ready to replenish the attrition.

There may be an increased sense this year, however, that youth could be served on the Oklahoma offensive line. Two freshmen, Jacob Sexton and Jake Taylor, might be ready-made to take on a contributing role this season.

2022 Spring Previews

  • March 1: Offensive Line
  • March 2: Defensive Tackle
  • March 3: Defensive End
  • March 4: Tight End
  • March 5: Linebacker
  • March 6: Running Back
  • March 7: Safety
  • March 8: Cornerback
  • March 9: Wide Receiver
  • March 10: Special Teams
  • March 11: Quarterback

“I feel good about it,” Lebby said recently. “Those guys have done a nice job as well. We got two in midyear and both of those guys have been working their butt off.”

The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Taylor, from Las Vegas, brings size, attitude and skill. The 4-star prospect was the No. 94-ranked overall player in the nation last year, according to 247 Sports.

The 6-5, 285-pound Sexton, from nearby Edmond Deer Creek, has a similar build, is naturally strong and rates a high football IQ. Another 4-star prospect, Sexton was the No. 248-ranked player in the country last year.

Last year, two true freshman signed on to play offensive line at OU: Savion Byrd worked his way onto the depth chart at both left tackle and right tackle and played in two games, and Cullen Montgomery was on the verge of breaking through, although needed a little time and never got into a game. Both took a redshirt in 2021.

The same thing could happen to Sexton and Taylor. Offensive line is the single most physically challenging position for a true freshman to find playing time. Young bodies need time to transform into men.

Spending time with strength coach Jerry Schmidt catches up the young ones up quickly. That’s where both Sexton and Taylor will be a little behind — they didn’t enroll for this spring semester and will have two catch up fast when they arrive in June.

Which is why, Lebby hints, spring football will be about teaching the guys who are here — making the necessary improvements to formulate a starting five in 2022.

“When you look at it,” Lebby said, “we have a talented group. We have some guys who are young and can’t be young anymore.”

Robert Congel is a sixth-year senior. Murray is a fifth-year senior. They both settled into important roles in 2021, although the line generally lacked cohesiveness and chemistry as a unit. Sooner quarterbacks were sacked 33 times last season; that ranked 92nd in the nation.

Raw sack numbers aren’t always on the offensive line. Both Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams held onto the football too often last year. But sack numbers do reflect a general level of protection across the o-line, and clearly, improvement must take place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dk5wp_0eSVIlm500

Brey Walker, a prized 5-star recruit in the 2018 class, could finally be ready to contribute after a quick trip through the NCAA Transfer Portal and back. Tennessee transfer Wanya Morris didn’t live up to the hype in Year One, but developed into Robinson’s backup by the end of the year and will be a senior.

Expect names like Marcus Alexander, Nate Anderson, Marcus Hicks and Darrell Simpson to make some noise this spring as well. They were all priority recruits; Hicks switched from defense last year and left an early impression on Bedenbaugh.

“We’re looking for a lot of maturity from the old guys, those guys who have played a bunch of ball,” Lebby said. “We want them to continue to push that group, lead that group.

“They fought their butt off their first three weeks with Schmitty. It’s been eye-opening for them, but they’ve done a great job of committing to getting better every single day. I think we have guys who are incredibly capable and will play at a really high level.”

