Astronomy

Did rapid spin delay 2017 collapse of neutron stars into black hole?

By Robert Sanders
Berkeleyan Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen two neutron stars spiral into one another and merge to form a black hole — an event recorded in 2017 by gravitational wave detectors and telescopes worldwide — does it immediately become a black hole? Or does it take a while to spin down before gravitationally collapsing past the event...

news.berkeley.edu

