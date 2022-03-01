ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes G-Class looks due for some big price increases

By Jonathon Ramsey
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuto Evolution happened upon a report by the German arm of Business Insider (translated), where BI says it got eyes on a 17-page document covering changes to the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. The paperwork details two big changes ahead for the model, the first being price increases due to arrive March 22. These...

#Mercedes G Class#Vat#List Price#Vehicles#Business Insider#Bi#Mercedes Benz G Class#Msrps#G500#G550
