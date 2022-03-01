ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Faith Walk: How God Speaks to Us

claytodayonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people in today’s culture will claim that God is silent. I assure you, that couldn’t be further from the truth! We’ve either forgotten how to listen or aren’t sure how to do it. Jeremiah 33:3: “Call to me and I will answer you and...

www.claytodayonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mercury News

Harriette Cole: My son’s new girlfriend mocked our faith

DEAR HARRIETTE: I grew up Christian, and I’ve raised my kids Christian; my dad is even a pastor, so we’ve lived a really faith-based life. My son introduced me to his new girlfriend a few months ago, and today the topic of faith came up. She disclosed that she does not believe in God, and she even mocked our faith, saying that what we believe in doesn’t make any sense.
SAN JOSE, CA
Upworthy

A hilarious toddler hypes up an entire restaurant. It will restore your faith in humanity.

At a crowded restaurant filled with adults, the last thing you probably want to see is a loud and grumpy baby on the verge of a tantrum. Well, a loud and happy baby is a different story altogether, it appears. In a video that has gone viral since it was first posted to Facebook, a baby can be seen hyping up an entire restaurant by raising his arms up high. Of course, when an adorable baby instructs you to be happy, that is exactly what you do! In the video, as everyone plays along with the little one, they cannot help but laugh too, Good Morning America reports.
KIDS
Point Pleasant Register

God’s Kids Korner: Love your enemies?

Have you ever noticed that when you read some things in the Bible they just seem a little backwards or upside down to our usual thinking? Today’s Scripture is one of those that we really have to think about in order for it to make sense, and I’ll warn you, it is not always easy to do. Think about what you do and how you feel when someone is mean to you or says hateful things about you. We naturally want to “get back” at them or get revenge somehow to get even with them for what they did or said. But in Luke 6: 17-38, Jesus says that is not what we should do at all. And furthermore, Jesus tells us we should not judge others but forgive them. I don’t know about you, but those are not my first thoughts when someone is not nice to me, but I know, it should be now.
RELIGION
Tracey Folly

I refused to let my father walk me down the aisle

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I also refused to let him "give me away." When I planned my wedding, I knew I didn't want to observe most of the traditions you see in a typical wedding. I didn't want my father to walk me down the aisle, and I didn't want him to give me away.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremiah
The Guardian

This man’s dying words changed my life

It was 26 May 2017 on the Portland MAX light rail service when a white supremacist named Jeremy Christian began threatening two teenage girls; one of the girls was black, the other in hijab. Three other men, all strangers on the same train, stood up to Christian, defending and ultimately saving the girls. Christian attacked the three men with a knife, killing 53-year-old Ricky John Best and 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche and injuring Micah David-Cole Fletcher.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Essence

Lauren London Says Devastating Loss Teaches You To Give Up Control: 'I Had To Surrender My Idea Of What I Thought My Life Should Be'

Actress Lauren London’s grief moved many people when her longtime partner, rapper Nipsey Hussle, was tragically killed in 2019. Since his passing, she’s become a beacon of strength, fortified by her faith. She recently sat down with former Hindu monk and life coach Jay Shetty to discuss her journey of spirituality and how she’s been navigating grief on his On Purpose podcast.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God Speaks
Gillian Sisley

Wife Furious after Husband Ruins Her Elaborate Meal

A little patience can go a long way in a marriage. In recent years, we have seen an explosion of social media influencers online. A section of these influencers includes food blog influencers who can have millions upon millions of followers.
The Holistic Psychologist

Are Narcissists Born or Made?

People with Narcissistic Personality Disorder tend to be extremely self-centered, lack empathy for others, and have a grandiose sense of self. They also tend to have very fragile egos, which makes them highly defensive when they feel criticized or slighted in any way.
HollywoodLife

Chris Daughtry & Wife Deanna Thank Fans For Their ‘Sympathy’ After Daughter Hannah’s Death

The ‘American Idol’ alum said that he and his wife have ‘deep appreciation’ for the fan support since his stepdaughter Hannah died by suicide in November. Chris Daughtry, 42, and his wife Deanna thanked their fans on Feb. 18 for the overwhelming support following the death of their 25-year-old daughter Hannah. “Chris and I would like to thank our family, friends and Daughtry fans for the kind expressions of sympathy over the last few months,” a message read on Deanna’s Instagram page. “Although we cannot reach out to each of you individually, it is our hope that you sense our deep appreciation for your love and support.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Independent

Voices: My husband hated the idea of me keeping my name. Then suddenly, he changed his mind

“Do what you want,” Kyle said. “But I bet that if we did a study, we would find that the incidence of divorce is higher for women who don’t take their husband’s last name for than those who do.”It was a Saturday morning in 1994. My fiancé was driving me from Center City Philadelphia to Reading so I could go outlet shopping, willing to accompany me on a pastime he did not enjoy. Knowing I was repaying his kindness by dredging up an argument we’d been having since our engagement, I trod lightly.“I’m not so sure. Even if we did,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
marriage.com

What Is Limerence? How to Deal With Limerence in Relationship

Have you recently had what you deem to be a euphoric romantic experience?. If you’ve spent a good chunk of your life coming to terms with the possible reality that you wouldn’t find the person of your dreams, and then you feel like you’ve met that special someone, then read this.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Esquire

My Aging Husband

I have a man in my house, and he’s been aging for a long time now—I want to say 50-odd years. In my understanding, this aging process was supposed to refine all of his flavors, making him more robust yet more patient, more tenacious yet more caring. And while I have observed a notable uptick in tenderness and affection, I was under the impression, based on the novels I’ve read and the movies I’ve seen, that he’d become increasingly independent and bold and courageous over time.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy