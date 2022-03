As we covered last month, a large cargo ship, the Felicity Ace, laden with about 4,000 vehicles onboard caught fire in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Putting out that fire would seem to be a fairly easy task since there’s all kinds of water. However, the burning lithium-ion batteries from the many electric and hybrid vehicles in the ship made fighting the blaze more difficult. Portugal was reportedly putting together a ship with special equipment to smother the flames using dry chemicals. It appears they were too late, because the Felicity Ace sunk.

