By the early 1900s, it was estimated that Anaconda’s diverse population was closing in on 10,000 and included at least 100 to 125 African-American men, women and children. Lee Pleasant Driver was among that small but significant group and like so many Anacondans, he contributed to the town’s early growth. But before getting to that particular era, his life before moving to the Smelter City was one for the history books as well.

ANACONDA, MT ・ 7 DAYS AGO