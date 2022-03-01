ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

By Jon Winkler and Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yor6d_0eSVG6VZ00
Keep your home clean, stay in shape and more with these Amazon deals on fitness equipment and robot vacuums. Toshiba/neabot/Samsung/Sunny Health & Fitness/Bose/Amazon/Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Every day, we scour Amazon to find the best deals available. Whether it’s something for your kitchen or top-rated tech to upgrade your smart home collection, the online shopping giant offers some of the best prices on a very wide range of items. Whatever you need, Amazon has you covered.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Below, you’ll find our top Amazon deals today, including our favorite TV , a compact fan and a pack of water filters , all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to make sure they’re "best of web" prices. If you’re looking for N95 and KN95 masks right now, Amazon also has plenty of choices on sale today, too.

Travel deals: Discover the best early 2022 travel deals on hotels, flights, cruises and more

National Pancake Day: Shop deals from IHOP, McDonald's, Taco Bell and more

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day membership for free. An Amazon Prime subscription gets you free two-day shipping and tons of other benefits for $14.99 a month ($7.49 for students and $6.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance ).

Better still, right now, shoppers can receive a $5 discount on their first $10-or-more Amazon app purchase .

The 10 best Amazon deals to shop right now

  1. LG 55-Inch OLED C1 Series Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV for $1,296.99 (Save $203)
  2. Brita Standard Water Filter 8-Pack for $25.88 (Save $7.44)
  3. Black+Decker BFB09W Mini Box Fan for $17.49 (Save $2.50)
  4. Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner for $108.59 (Save $15)
  5. Sunny Health & Fitness Original Magnetic Rear Belt Drive Indoor Exercise Bike for $370.97 (Save $329.02)
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 for $699.99 with on-page coupon (Save $100)
  7. Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headphones for $279 (Save $50)
  8. Toshiba Mini Digital Programmable Rice Cooker for $77.54 (Save $12.45)
  9. neabot Q11 Robot Vacuum and Mop for $499.99 (Save $100)
  10. Staub Cast Iron 4-Quart Round Cocotte from $99.95 (Save $16.23 to $108.01)

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. Save $203: Our favorite TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3elgQI_0eSVG6VZ00
The LG C1 TV is the best investment you could make for your home media room. Reviewed.com

We love the LG C1 OLED TV , and it’s now available for its lowest price of the year. We loved the incredible contrast and picture quality this OLED panel delivers, the sheer number of features it offers (including Dolby Vision and a 120Hz refresh rate) and its eye-catching design. If you’re looking to invest in the best possible home theater experience, the LG C1 starts for as low as $1,296.99 in its 55-inch size, a $203 discount from its usual price of $1,499.99. (It’s slightly cheaper in its 48-inch size, though not on sale, at $1,096.99.)

Get the LG 55-Inch C1 Series Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV for $1,296.99 (Save $203)

2. Less than $30: These water filters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Pd39_0eSVG6VZ00
You can get an eight-pack of these Brita water filters for less than $30 at Amazon. Brita/Amazon

Be honest: When is the last time you replaced your Brita water filter ? If you've been neglecting it, we found a deal that you may be interested in. Usually listed for $33.32, you can get an eight-pack of replacement filters for $25.88, a 22% price cut. When used with Brita's pitchers and dispensers, the brand promises the filters can eliminate traces of chlorine, mercury, copper, zinc and cadmium in water.

Get the Brita Standard Water Filter 8-Pack for $25.88 (Save $7.44)

3. 13% off: This compact home fan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26m420_0eSVG6VZ00
This mini box fan can bring you a cool breeze anywhere in your home. Black+Decker/Amazon

Keep a cool breeze on you while you're at your work desk with the Black+Decker BFB09W mini box fan . Normally priced at $19.99, this portable cooler is on sale for $17.49. Black+Decker says the mini box fan has a lightweight build and slim design meant to fit on desktops, tabletops and counters. The brand also promises a quiet running sound and offers three speed settings.

Get the Black+Decker BFB09W Mini Box Fan for $17.49 (Save $2.50)

4. Save $15: This portable carpet cleaner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xz2Re_0eSVG6VZ00
The Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner is easily portable and powerful in its cleaning ability. Bissell

Keep your carpets looking fresh with the Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner . Typically listed for $123.59, this travel-ready appliance is now available for $108.59. Bissell says the Little Green uses a Tough Stain tool and HydroRinse Self-Cleaning hose tool on not only carpets, but also upholstery and even car seats. Purchases also come with an eight-ounce bottle of Febreeze Freshness cleaning formula to mix into the cleaner's 48-ounce tank for effective revitalization.

Get the Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner for $108.59 (Save $15)

5. 47% off: This sturdy exercise bike

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rpd3j_0eSVG6VZ00
The Sunny Health & Fitness Original exercise bike offers stability and support for your home workout goals. Sunny Health & Fitness/Amazon/Reviewed

Stay focused on your fitness goals this year with the Sunny Health & Fitness Original magnetic rear belt drive exercise bike . Normally priced at $699.99, this fitness machine is on sale for a whopping 47% discount at $370.97. The developer says the bike's magnetic resistance system delivers quick and reliable changes to resistance whilrunning quiet and staying in place. It also has a display system that looks small, but still offers your speed, cadence, time and calories burnt.

Get the Sunny Health & Fitness Original Magnetic Rear Belt Drive Indoor Exercise Bike for $370.97 (Save $329.02)

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o7lmA_0eSVG6VZ00
Get Samsung's latest Galaxy smartphone for $100 off at Amazon right now. Samsung Electronics/Amazon

Samsung is no stranger to quality technology and right now, its latest innovation in the world of smartphones is available for a neat price cut. The Samsung Galaxy S22 is currently listed for $799.99, but Amazon is offering a $100 on-page coupon that lets you get this 128-gigabyte device for 13% off. The recently-released device captures sharp photos and 8K video with its built-in cameras and a 6.6-inch display. Though elegant in design, it also feels very durable with an armor aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass to prevent breaking.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 for $699.99 with on-page coupon (Save $100)

2. Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35DEx8_0eSVG6VZ00
If you want to truly keep annoying noises away from your favorite tunes, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are an essential purchase. Bose

Enjoy your favorite tunes without all the chatter and blather surrounding you by grabbing the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones . Normally priced at $329, you can get these wireless ear cups for 15% off at $279. We named the QuietComfort 45 the best noise canceling headphones we've ever tried for how effectively it drowned out annoying surrounding noises (in our tester's case, a very angry cat) while still having an Aware mode if you need to be a bit more alert to your surroundings. It may not have super specific controls over your sound like other headphones, but the QuietComfort 45 still has detailed sound to truly enjoy your most beloved albums.

Get the Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headphones for $279 (Save $50)

3. Toshiba Mini Digital Programmable Rice Cooker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t6aw4_0eSVG6VZ00
It may look small, but the Toshiba Mini rice cooker has a good capacity to make whatever grain your need cooked properly. Toshiba / Reviewed

Achieve quality cooking without the bulky design of most kitchen appliances with the Toshiba Mini Digital Programmable rice cooker . Typically listed for $89.99, you can get this stainless steel cooking tool for 14% off at $77.54. Toshiba says the cooker comes with eight pre-programmed settings for white rice, brown rice, mixed grain and more in a device with a 1.4-quart capacity. It also has advanced fuzzy logic technology with a triple heating function for an even heating function.

Get the Toshiba Mini Digital Programmable Rice Cooker for $77.54 (Save $12.45)

4. Neabot Q11 Robot Vacuum and Mop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBtSA_0eSVG6VZ00
The neabot Q11 robot vacuum and mop has self-emptying technology and strong suction power to make your house cleaning easier. Neabot / Reviewed

Neabot's Q11 robot vacuum and mop promises to thoroughly clean your home floors with as little stress on you as possible. Normally priced at $599.99, this disc-shaped appliance with stylish charging dock is now available for $100 off at $499.99. The developer says the Q11 can capture dirt and pet hair from floors while also having a built-in electric mopping system that monitors and controls its water level according to the dryness and wetness of the floor it's on. Its charging station also has an auto-emptying function with a 2.5-liter bag that lets you avoid stopping the Q11's cleaning to get rid of the debris it trapped.

Get the neabot Q11 Robot Vacuum and Mop for $499.99 (Save $100)

5. Staub Cast Iron 4-Quart Round Cocotte

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41tKxZ_0eSVG6VZ00
Snag this Staub cast iron cocotte for as low as $99.95 in the cherry red color right now at Amazon. Reviewed/Amazon

If you’re looking for some reliable cookware to add to your kitchen, consider the Staub cast iron cocotte . Normally listed for as much as $319.99, this 4-quart round Dutch oven with a glass lid can be yours for as low as $99.95 in cherry red. We named the larger Staub cast iron 5.5-quart round cocotte (from $324.95) the best Dutch oven we've ever tested , so this smaller model is sure to impress with the tempered glass lid for optimal heat control and a multi-coat enamel—which the brand claims is resistant to chips, scratches and discoloration. The pot is designed for searing, boiling, deep-frying, braising and more in the oven, and works on both induction and traditional stovetops.

Get the Staub Cast Iron 4-Quart Round Cocotte from $99.95 (Save $16.23 to $108.01)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

Comments / 0

Related
WDSU

Amazon has a secret overstock outlet that’s filled with home deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Music#Samsung Tv#Health Fitness#Toshiba Neabot#Reviewed S Perks And Rec#N95#Ihop#Mcdonald#Taco Bell#Lg#Oled#K Smart Tv
Popculture

Kohl's Customers Should Brace for Possible Changes

As the retail industry shudders from the impact of the pandemic and the growth of online shopping, department store chain Kohl's may be breathing its last breath. The brand confirmed last month that it has received "letters expressing interest in acquiring the company," and some industry experts are speculating that a deal may be imminent. A buy-out could mean the end of another nationwide chain, but it could also be a boon to investors.
RETAIL
People

Amazon's Secret Outlet Store Is Filled with Thousands of Furniture Deals — Up to 59% Off

With all the time being spent at home, you just might be tired seeing the same furniture pieces every day. Anyone who's ready for a home refresh: listen up! Amazon has a secret outlet store chock-full of everything you'd need for your home, including handy kitchen appliances, storage must-haves, and of course, stylish furniture for up to 59 percent off, so they're too good to pass up.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Best Deals on Designer Handbags

With spring not too far away, right now is the time for a wardrobe refresh -- and you can always count on Amazon for great fashion finds. While you still might be shopping for winter coats and boots, let's not forget about handbags!. Right about now, we're stocking up on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
SPY

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet Is Just $45 Right Now (That’s About $450 Less Than an iPad)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Ever the resource for stellar deals, Amazon is dropping prices on some of its most coveted items this week. Right now, they’re offering fantastic savings on Fire TV Cubes, Roku TV Sticks, Smith & Wesson tactical gear, tax software and more. This week, one of the better price reductions is the Fire HD 8 tablet, which is being sold for 50% off today. At $44.95, this Fire HD 8 tablet is undoubtedly one of the best deals we’ve seen this month,...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
GeekyGadgets

Delete messages, photos and conversations from Facebook Messenger

If you are wondering how to delete messages from the Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Showing you how to delete single messages, conversations and photographs from your inbox, although remember this won’t delete them from your friends inbox and you can’t delete all your conversations at once but you can delete individual conversations one at a time.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Woman discovers she’s being catfished after texting android phone user who wore an Apple watch in his photos

A woman discovered a man on a dating app was a catfish, as he was wearing an Apple watch, which can only work for people who have an iPhone. However, he had been texting her with an android phone. In a TikTok video posted on January 31, Jocelyn, @jjustjocelyn, explained how she matched with a guy on the dating app Bumble. And as noted on Bumble’s website, “women always make the first move” and have to initiate the conversation within 24 hours or the match expires. @jjustjocelyn as if dating wasn’t hard enough already #greenscreenvideo #datingapp #datingfail #catfish #catfishstory...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to free up space on your Android phone

This guide is designed to help your free up some storage space on your Android phone or tablet, you may be running out of space on your device. These tips will help you reclaim some storage space on your Android device. There are a number of different ways that you...
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
CNET

How to get home internet without a phone line

I remember the days of dial-up internet service well, so I prefer to think it wasn't all that long ago that our home phone lines served the dual duty of connecting us to friends and family via the telephone and the rest of the world à la AOL. Really, it wasn't that long ago, a couple decades, but in the technology timeline, 20 or so years may as well be eons.
INTERNET
geekspin

Which is the best cable TV provider?

TV and internet affiliate site CableTV.com recently released the results of its annual customer satisfaction survey on top U.S. cable TV providers. So, if you’ve been thinking of switching cable TV providers for quite some time now, then CableTV.com’s 2022 report can help you determine which is the best cable TV provider for you.
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

Stock up on KN95s: These FDA-authorized masks are on sale for $2 a pop at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Masks are as important as ever to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, thanks to the rise of the highly infectious Omicron variant. And, while you might have tossed your old masks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that all Americans — regardless of vaccination status — mask up indoors where there is substantial risk or high spread of COVID-19.
SHOPPING
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

403K+
Followers
50K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy